Nabis Announces Strategic Partnership With THC Design For Exclusive Distribution Rights Within California

OAKLAND, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , one of California's largest Type 11 Cannabis Distributors, announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement with THC Design to provide exclusive distribution for their cannabis products in California. Nabis will also be providing limited sales services for the brand as part of this strategic partnership.

THC Design is a leader in premium cannabis cultivation that markets estate grown, single-sourced flower of the highest quality through a sustainable and environmentally conscious operation.

"We are excited to grow our relationship with THC Design and bolster their ability to meet consumer demand with our distribution network and services," said Jun S. Lee, President of Nabis. "Their attention to cultivating safe and healthy cannabis at the highest-grade is a value that aligns with Nabis' own focus on compliance and we're looking forward to advancing the business with our expanded relationship."

"THC Design is known for having the best quality of flower, a standard that's propelled our brand forward and gotten us to where we are now," said Ryan Jennemann, founder & CEO of THC Design. "We needed to partner with a company that could provide the same quality and level of service in distribution as in our flower. Nabis was the clear choice to take us to the next level."

About Nabis

Nabis is a leading, independent cannabis distributor based in California with a software front-end and infrastructural backend. The tech-driven company provides a lightning-fast distribution network for the fulfillment, storage, and sales of wholesale cannabis products for over 40 major brands including Canndescent, THC Design, Cresco, Beezle, Nasha, and Honey Vape to retailers across the state from small delivery businesses to major dispensary chains. Founded on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain in 2017, Nabis offers transparency and efficiency for partners through their unique software portal that seamlessly automates every aspect of cannabis distribution.

For more information, visit their website at www.getnabis.com .

About THC Design

THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization. You can find more information at www.THCDesign.com .

Contact:

Rob Koch

Nabis, Director of Strategy and Information

rob@getnabis.com

703-344-6829

SOURCE Nabis

Related Links

http://www.getnabis.com

