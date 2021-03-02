Nabis Expands with New Service Offerings, Head of Business Development

OAKLAND, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , one of California's largest licensed cannabis distributors, recently launched the Nabis Marketplace, a free wholesale service for licensed retailers. Nabis Marketplace brings a purchasing and delivery experience to the cannabis industry that resembles Amazon Prime. The Marketplace streamlines the wholesale ordering process by centralizing brands in one place and opening live communication between brands, retailers and the distributor.

The Nabis Marketplace offers industry-leading services including live wholesale inventory updates, two-day delivery guaranteed, lower minimum delivery fees, customized delivery scheduling and exclusive promos. Launched in December 2020, brands currently available on the Marketplace include: NUG , PLUS , Dosist , Sherbinskis , LEUNE , Pabst Labs , Beezle , Ganja Gold , Rose Delights , Ember Valley , BLOOM , Madrone , Buddies , Cannabis On Fire , Biscotti & Tutti , Northern Emeralds , Bhang , Aster Farms and Drew Martin .

In addition to the launch of Nabis Marketplace, the company has announced the appointment of Brian Dewey as the company's Head of Business Development. Prior to joining Nabis, Mr. Dewey spent 3 years working at KIVA, one of the most recognizable cannabis edibles brands in the nation, where he was the Vice President of Sales for KIVA Sales & Services. Prior to entering the cannabis space, Mr. Dewey spent almost 17 years in the alcohol industry working as the Senior Director of Sales for Stone Distributing after creating the national account strategy for Stone Brewing and held positions as Business Development & National Accounts at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

"Brian brings a wealth of experience in a comparable highly-regulated industry and led the distribution services industry in cannabis since recreational legalization in California," said Jun S. Lee, President of Nabis. "His tenured experience as a business development executive and relationships in the cannabis industry will continue to help Nabis grow to be the number one cannabis distribution platform. We are thrilled for Brian to join our growing team."

The expansion of services and leadership comes after a monumental year of growth for the company. In 2020, Nabis signed 60 new brand partnerships, and now ships over a quarter billion dollars' worth of cannabis products by retail value. Nabis is establishing the necessary distribution infrastructure and providing vital support to scale up the cannabis industry.

