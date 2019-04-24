Nabis Holdings Completes Investment in Bangor City, Michigan Property With Ten Class C Cultivation Licenses and a Processing License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Properties Inc. d/b/a Nabis Holdings (CSE:NAB) (OTC: INNPF) (FRA: 71P) ("Nabis" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that it has completed its investments ("Investments"), in strategically located property in Bangor City, Michigan ("Bangor City"), that has received municipal approvals for ten cultivation licenses and one processing license. This property allows Nabis to grow indoor, outdoor and greenhouse cannabis with an unlimited stacking ability of cultivation licenses.

Cultivation at the property is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020. Nabis Holdings will be developing a 60,000 sq. ft. indoor cultivation and processing centre and a 45,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse.

"In early 2020, our Bangor property will become a critical cultivation center for our Michigan operations, with projected harvest of more than 40,000 pounds per of dry flower per year and have the capability of producing over 35,000 pounds of high grade distillate at its full capacity," said Shay Shnet, CEO & Director of Nabis. "We remain committed to our aggressive cross-country expansion as we seek out additional opportunities in limited license states that will bolster our cultivation capabilities and expand the Company's footprint."

Pursuant to the investment agreements, the Company paid a combination of cash at closing and deferred cash for approximately $775,000. The Company will issue Finder Fee shares subject to the board and CSE approval.

With the closing of this investment, the Company is working to complete the remainder of its previously announced binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") as it continues to grow its footprint as part of the Company's U.S. cannabis strategy.

