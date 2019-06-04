Nabis Holdings to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis Holdings Inc. formerly Innovative Properties (CSE: NAB) (OTC: INNPF) (FRA: 71P) ("Nabis" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that Shay Shnet, CEO & Director of Nabis and Mark Krytiuk, President will present live at the VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm ET.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

TIME: 3:00 PM EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

