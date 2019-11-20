NaBITA Announces New Hires

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NaBITA is growing! In order to better serve clients and members, NaBITA is pleased to announce its move to new office space at 475 Allendale Road, Suite 200, King of Prussia, PA 19406. This location has allowed for the opportunity to grow the NaBITA team, and the association is pleased to announce the following new appointments:

Derrick M. Johnson , II ; Executive Director

; Executive Director Jeff Solomon ; Vice President of K-12 and Safety Initiatives

; Vice President of K-12 and Safety Initiatives Nicole Pasquini ; Director of Client Relations

; Director of Client Relations Chris Simmons , Ph.D.; Director of PreK-12 Client Relations

, Ph.D.; Director of PreK-12 Client Relations Jennie Lucier ; Member Relations Manager

; Member Relations Manager Shea Palmer ; Program Assistant

These additions to the staff demonstrate NaBITA's commitment to furthering its reach, broadening its service, and development of vital new content for clients and members.

Brett A. Sokolow, Esq., Founder, offered that:

"NaBITA has been experiencing a strong upward trajectory for some time. Quadrupling the headquarters space gives us a conducive new professional home, with room to grow in the future, as well. With the growth of the organization, we've made several key hires to strengthen our infrastructure and client-facing service capacities. We've been very fortunate with our hiring to have quickly found very talented professionals for each of the positions we've advertised, and they add immense value to our team!"

NaBITA's Mission

The vision of the National Behavioral Intervention Team Association (NaBITA) is to make campuses safer environments where development, education, and caring intervention are fostered and encouraged. NaBITA brings together professionals from multiple disciplines who are engaged in the essential function of behavioral intervention in schools, on college campuses, and in corporations and organizations for mutual support and shared learning. Whether it is to combat bullying, prevent violence, support individuals with disabilities, empower the success of those suffering from mental health challenges, or assist those who are in crisis, members are joined in common purpose and exploration of best practices.

