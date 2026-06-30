NABJ Announces Executive Director Search Committee and Launch of National Search Process

RFP for executive search firm to be issued June 30 as organization begins deliberate search for next Executive Director

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) today announced the formation of its and the launch of the next phase of its national search for the organization's next Executive Director.

Beginning Tuesday, June 30, NABJ will issue a request for proposals (RFP) for an executive search firm to help guide the recruitment and selection process. Proposals will be accepted through July 21.

NABJ President Errin Haines said the search is one of the most important leadership decisions facing the organization as it continues to navigate a consequential period for both Black journalism and NABJ itself.

"NABJ is conducting this search with the seriousness, care and intentionality it deserves," Haines said. "At a time of extraordinary change in the media industry and continued challenges for Black journalists, we are focused on identifying an Executive Director who can provide strong operational leadership, strategic vision and dynamic partnership with the board as we continue to strengthen NABJ for the future. This timeline reflects the thoughtfulness and discipline that both the board and the Search Committee intend to bring to this process."

The committee will support a process designed to identify a leader capable of guiding NABJ's operations, fundraising, membership engagement, convention planning, advocacy work and long-term institutional growth.

"NABJ's next Executive Director must be someone who understands both the urgency of this moment and the long-term work of institution building," Haines said. "This is a leadership role that requires operational excellence, member-centered leadership, fundraising capacity and a deep commitment to the future of Black journalism."

The Search Committee is made up of talented media executives and journalism leaders with decades of experience in newsroom leadership, strategy and service to Black journalism. Their role will be to work with the selected search firm to help shape the process, review candidates and recommend finalists to the Board of Directors. which will make the final hiring decision.

NABJ's Executive Director Search Committee includes the following members:

Raelyn Johnson, Chair, Vice President of Weekend Programming / MS NOW

LaSharah Bunting, Vice President / The 19th

Monica Richardson, Senior Vice President / USA Today

Virgil Smith, Principal / Smith Edwards Group, LLC

Mizell Stewart III, President / Emerging Leaders, LLC

"I'm honored to serve as Chair of the Executive Search Committee and help identify the next generation of NABJ leadership," said Raelyn Johnson, Vice President of Weekend Programming at MS NOW. "At a time when protecting and upholding the First Amendment is more important than ever, I'm proud to support NABJ and its deep commitment to the essential role journalism plays in our democracy. My colleagues and I at MS NOW have long supported NABJ's mission and I look forward to helping identify leaders who will advance and strengthen its impact for years to come."

Headshots and short bios for committee members are available upon request.

NABJ's Executive Director search will proceed according to the following timeline:

RFP issued: June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026 Deadline for questions: July 7, 2026

July 7, 2026 Proposals due: July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026 Search firm interviews (if needed): July 27–29, 2026

July 27–29, 2026 Selection of search firm: August 3, 2026

August 3, 2026 Search launch: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Target date for finalist interviews: October 12–16, 2026

October 12–16, 2026 Target start date for Executive Director: December 1, 2026

This timeline also allows incoming board members, who will likely play a deciding role, the opportunity to participate in this hiring process.

NABJ leaders designed the timeline to balance urgency with the need for a thorough, credible and member-centered process that reflects the scale of the role and the importance of the organization's next chapter.

To protect candidate privacy and preserve the integrity of the process, certain aspects of the search will remain confidential, though NABJ will continue to keep members informed about key milestones as appropriate.

In the interim, Finance Director Nathaniel "Nate" Chambers continues to serve as NABJ's Interim Executive Director, providing steady leadership and operational continuity during the transition period.

Haines said Chambers' leadership has helped ensure stability and strong stewardship for the organization as it prepares for its annual convention and continues to serve members during the search process.

"Nate has been capably leading NABJ during this interim period, and I'm grateful for the stability, professionalism and sound stewardship he has brought to the organization," Haines said. "His leadership is helping ensure that NABJ remains steady and focused as we move through this transition and head toward our annual convention."

NABJ will share updates with members as the search process moves forward.

All media inquiries and interview requests should be directed to [email protected].

For more information on NABJ, visit www.NABJonline.org. Also, follow our impact on social media: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS

Founded in 1975, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is the world's largest organization of journalists of color. NABJ advocates for Black journalists worldwide while supporting professional development at every stage of their careers, ensuring fair, accurate and inclusive coverage of communities of color as well as championing press freedom, newsroom equity and the future of Black media. For more information, visit www.nabjonline.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

NABJ PR & Comms Team, 770-709-150, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Black Journalists