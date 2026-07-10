NABJ Releases RFP for Executive Search Firm to Support Executive Director Recruitment

RFP responses are due July 21 as the organization continues its process to identify its next Executive Director.

COLLEGE PARK, Md., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is now accepting proposals from executive search firms to help guide the recruitment and selection process for the organization's next Executive Director. The Request for Proposals (RFP) was released on June 30, 2026, as part of the next phase of NABJ's national search. Proposals will be accepted through July 21, 2026.

NABJ's next Executive Director will play a critical role in helping lead the organization during a consequential time for Black journalists, the media industry and the future of the free press. The position requires a strong operational leader with strategic vision to guide fundraising, membership engagement, convention planning, advocacy work and long-term institutional growth.

The selected search firm will work with NABJ's Executive Director Search Committee, a collective of experienced media executives and journalism leaders with decades of experience in newsroom leadership, strategy and service to Black journalism. Together, they will conduct a thorough, credible and member-centered process to identify a leader who will not only guide NABJ's operations, but will also maintain deep commitment to advancing the organization's mission.

NABJ's Executive Director Search Committee includes:

Raelyn Johnson, Chair, Vice President of Weekend Programming / MS NOW

LaSharah Bunting, Vice President / The 19th

Monica Richardson, Senior Vice President / USA Today

Virgil Smith, Principal / Smith Edwards Group, LLC

Mizell Stewart III, President / Emerging Leaders, LLC

NABJ's Executive Director search will proceed according to the following timeline:

RFP issued: June 30, 2026

Extended deadline for questions: July 17, 2026

Proposals due: July 21, 2026, by 11:59 pm PT

Search firm interviews, if needed: July 27–29, 2026

Selection of search firm: August 3, 2026

Search launch: August 10, 2026

Target date for finalist interviews: October 12–16, 2026

Target start date for Executive Director: December 1, 2026

NABJ leaders designed the timeline to balance urgency with the need for a thorough, credible and member-centered process that reflects the scale of the role and the importance of the organization's next chapter.

To protect candidate privacy and preserve the integrity of the process, certain aspects of the search will remain confidential, though NABJ will continue to keep members informed about key milestones as appropriate.

In the interim, Finance Director Nathaniel "Nate" Chambers continues to serve as NABJ's Interim Executive Director, providing steady leadership and operational continuity during the transition period.

Executive search firms interested in this engagement are invited to review the full Request For Proposals and submit all required materials to [email protected] by 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

For more information on NABJ, visit www.NABJonline.org. Also, follow our impact on social media: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS

Founded in 1975, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is the world's largest organization of journalists of color. NABJ advocates for Black journalists worldwide while supporting professional development at every stage of their careers, ensuring fair, accurate and inclusive coverage of communities of color as well as championing press freedom, newsroom equity and the future of Black media. For more information, visit www.nabjonline.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

NABJ PR & Comms Team, 770-709-1509, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Black Journalists