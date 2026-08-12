NABJ26 Unveils Signature Events Lineup: A Week of Honors, Wellness, Entertainment and Celebration in Atlanta

From the Scholarship Jam to the Salute to Excellence Awards Gala, to an Exclusive First Look of "Children of Blood and Bone," the 2026 NABJ Convention & Career Fair delivers a full week of can't-miss experiences.

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) today unveiled the full slate of signature events anchoring the 2026 NABJ Convention & Career Fair, August 12-16, in Atlanta, Georgia. Building on this year's theme, "Our Revolution: Truth, Power and Black Journalism," the week pairs professional development with a lineup of experiences built to honor the profession's legacy, celebrate its present and fuel its future, from a Hall of Fame luncheon and a scholarship-fueled night of entertainment to a wellness-focused 5K, exclusive first looks at two highly anticipated films, an awards gala and a Sunday morning gospel brunch.

NABJ Newsmaker Plenary

"This week is where we take care of each other," said NABJ President Errin Haines. "We honor the journalists who've paved the way, we invest in the next generation, and we make space to rest, celebrate and worship together. That is what Black journalism looks like at its fullest."

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

NABJ26 opens Thursday morning with "The New Power Structure: Black Politics in the Age of Resistance," a marquee Newsmaker Plenary from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. that brings together influential voices at the intersection of journalism, law, civil rights and public policy for three timely conversations examining the forces shaping the nation today.

The plenary begins with a discussion with Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries moderated by NABJ President Errin Haines on the current state of the nation and the issues shaping today's political landscape. The conversation will be followed by a fireside chat hosted by Joy-Ann Reid featuring acclaimed legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The plenary concludes with a conversation moderated by journalist and author Tiffany Cross featuring nationally renowned civil rights lawyer, Attorney Ben Crump, Reverend Al Sharpton and the family of Nolan Wells.

The plenary will be livestreamed on NABJ's Facebook and YouTube pages; in-person attendance requires convention registration. Following the program, plenary participants will attend a press conference open to credentialed media and registered convention attendees.

At 12:30 p.m., NABJ26 marks a milestone with "10 Years of Andscape & the Art of Black Storytelling," an ESPN Sports Summit session powered by ESPN, running through 1:15 p.m. The session celebrates a decade of Andscape's commitment to elevating Black stories through sports, culture and journalism, opening with a special screening of "Hoops, Hopes & Dreams," an Andscape documentary exploring how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama used basketball as a force for unity, followed by a conversation with the storytellers behind Andscape as they reflect on its impact, evolution and mission.

Also on Thursday, NABJ26 presents "Power of the Pivot: Rebooting, Rebranding, ReBUILDING After Career Turns" at 3:30 p.m. As the media industry continues to see disproportionate layoffs and firings affecting Black journalists, alongside intensifying pushback against DEI, career disruption is no longer the exception, it is a defining reality. This panel introduces four award-winning journalists who turned career setbacks into platforms of their own making, spotlighting a new model for survival and success in the profession. Panelists include Tiffany Cross, co-host of the Native Land Pod and Across Generations podcasts; Don Lemon, founder of LemonNation; Joy-Ann Reid, host of The Joy Reid Show; and columnist Michael Harriot, alongside veteran journalist Chandra Whitfield.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Friday, August 14 opens with a live taping of "Clock It,"powered by MS NOW, running from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Symone Sanders-Townsend and Eugene Daniels became friends more than a decade ago building careers at the intersection of politics and culture, and their podcast invites listeners into their personal group chat, moving between politics and the arts in a style that is off-the-cuff, engaging and always fun. This special live taping welcomes NABJ President and The 19th Editor-at-Large, Errin Haines and media personality and THREESIXTY founder La La Anthony as guests.

The week's tributes begin with the Hall of Fame Induction & Luncheon, honoring the journalists and media trailblazers whose contributions have left a lasting impact on the industry. The luncheon will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and Mara Porter Media founder Mara Porter, alongside CNN Senior National Correspondent Ryan Young. Tickets are available for purchase during the NABJ26 convention registration process.

That evening, the NABJ Sports Task Force 21st Anniversary Scholarship Jam takes over the Coca-Cola Roxy from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Founded in 2006 by former NABJ President Gregory Lee and ESPN Senior NBA Writer Marc J. Spears, the Jam has grown over two decades into one of the convention's premier fundraising events, uniting journalists, athletes, media executives, students and corporate partners for an unforgettable night of networking and entertainment. Every ticket funds the Larry Whiteside Scholarship, supporting the next generation of Black sports journalists. Tickets are available at universe.com/events/nabj-sports-task-force-scholarship-jam-tickets.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

Saturday morning opens with wellness. At 7:30 a.m., attendees will lace up for the NABJ 5K Run/Walk along Atlanta's Westside Beltline. Open to all fitness levels, the 5K brings members, families, friends and supporters together for a morning of fellowship, complete with finisher medals, commemorative race shirts, professional timing and complimentary shuttle transportation from the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. A portion of proceeds supports NABJ's Journalism Student Projects (JSHOP). Register at runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/NABJ5KRunandWalk.

From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., NABJ26 hosts an Exclusive First Look at Paramount Pictures' "Children of Blood and Bone," a Clips & Conversations session. Acclaimed filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood and actress Thuso Mbedu join attendees for an exclusive look and panel discussion of the highly anticipated fantasy epic. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the film is set in the fictional, mystical kingdom of Orisha and follows Zélie (Mbedu) as she embarks on a quest to reclaim the magic stolen from her people. Watch the official trailer at https://bit.ly/COBABTrailer.

Later that afternoon, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., NABJ26 hosts a special screening and panel discussion for FX's "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga," featuring stars Isaiah John ("Leon"), Gail Bean ("Wanda"), Asante Blackk ("Lamar"), Peyton Alex Smith ("James") and Simmie "Buddy" Sims III ("Artillery"). Written by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Ben Younger, the story follows Wanda as she stakes her future on breaking into Los Angeles' booming rap scene, leaning on her cousin Lamar and rising rapper Artillery, while Leon warns her of the dangers the music business can bring.

Saturday evening culminates with the Salute to Excellence Awards Gala, recognizing outstanding journalism and honoring the storytellers whose work informs, empowers and inspires our communities. The gala will be hosted by award-winning actress Terri Vaughn and former ABC News correspondent DeMarco Morgan. Tickets are available for purchase during the NABJ26 convention registration process.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

NABJ26 closes on a note of reflection and renewal with Gospel Brunch, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Atlanta native and proud NABJ member Rev. Dr. Mashaun D. Simon delivers an uplifting message, hosted by local meteorologist Jonathan Stacey Radford, with a musical performance by national recording artist Tamika Patton.

Together, these signature events reflect what makes the NABJ Convention & Career Fair unlike any other gathering in the industry: a week where legacy is honored, community is built and the future of Black journalism is celebrated in full. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Induction & Luncheon, the Salute to Excellence Awards Gala and Gospel Brunch are available during NABJ26 convention registration.

Registration for the 2026 NABJ Convention & Career Fair is now open at www.nabjconvention.com/registration. Follow NABJ on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube for continued announcements, and join the conversation using the official hashtag #NABJ26.

ABOUT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS

Founded in 1975, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is the world's largest organization of journalists of color. NABJ advocates for diversity in newsrooms, supports Black journalists at every stage of their careers, and works to ensure fair, accurate, and inclusive coverage of communities of color. For more information, visit www.nabjonline.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

NABJ PR & Comms Team, 770-709-1509, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Black Journalists