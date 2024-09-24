Nabla Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to expand access to AI-powered clinical documentation and promote clinician well-being

Nabla will automatically populate key sections of athenahealth, such as History of Present Illness, Physical Exam, Assessment & Plan, Social History, and Patient Instructions, streamlining workflows and improving operational efficiency

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla , a provider of ambient AI for clinicians, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to streamline clinical documentation, allowing them to dedicate a greater share of attention to patient care and bringing back the joy of clinical practice.

Nabla is available across 35 languages and 55 specialties for both in-person and tele-health visits. Providers on athenahealth will be able to leverage its powerful AI to generate clinical notes in real time that integrate directly into the EHR's system.

During a patient visit, providers will begin by reviewing the patient's chart in athenahealth on the desktop.

Just before meeting with the patient, providers will click "Open Nabla" in athenahealth's EHR, which will open a window overlaying the chart and automatically populate key patient demographics such as name, gender, and age from athenahealth.

Throughout the visit, Nabla will transcribe the encounter, either through the window on the desktop or via mobile if the patient is seen in another room.

At the end of the visit, Nabla will generate a clinical note which the provider will review, and export to athenahealth with a single click. Nabla will automatically transfer relevant information to the appropriate sections in athenahealth, including History of Present Illness, Physical Exam, Assessment & Plan, Social History, and Patient Instructions, streamlining documentation and enhancing efficiency.

"We are excited to bring our ambient AI capabilities to athenahealth's clinical community, reinforcing our shared commitment to help clinicians focus on what matters most: patient care," said Alex LeBrun, co-founder & CEO, Nabla. "Our customers using athenahealth have been eagerly anticipating this integration, as it allows them to seamlessly connect Nabla with their EHR, further streamlining clinical documentation."

Future enhancements to the integration capabilities include:

Pulling additional relevant patient data to inform the note, including the reason for the visit, details of past encounters, the complete problem list, current medications (to facilitate prescription renewals), along with surgical history and past orders.

Updates to family, surgical, and social histories allow Nabla to capture new information in these categories, compare it with existing data in the patient chart, and prompt clinicians to add new items that are not already in the medical record.

Automatic drafting of orders, which the practitioner can review, correct, and sign.

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Nabla joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Nabla's new integrated application, please visit Nabla's product listing page on the Marketplace .

About Nabla

Nabla is the leading ambient AI assistant, reducing practitioner stress and improving patient care. Nabla produces AI-generated clinical notes in seconds from any encounter across all specialties. Powered by proprietary LLMs, fine-tuned to the medical field, Nabla's capabilities include AI-enabled medical coding identification and smooth EHR integrations.

The company's leadership includes: Alex Lebrun (CEO), with over two decades of experience building AI products, and whose companies have been acquired by Nuance (VirtuOz) and Facebook (Wit.ai); Delphine Groll (COO) and Martin Raison (CTO). Ed Lee, MD, MPH, who was previously CIO at The Permanente Federation, recently joined Nabla as Chief Medical Officer. He heads Nabla's Clinical Advisory Board, formed by 20+ seasoned clinical leaders.

On the technological side, the company's advisors include Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta, and Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and former Apple executive, among others.

Nabla has raised a total of $49M, its most recent fundraising being a $30M series B led by global venture capital firm Cathay Innovation. For more information, please visit: www.nabla.com .

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program .

