Nabla Joins the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) to Advance AI Governance in Healthcare

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla , the leading ambient AI assistant for clinicians, announced today it is joining the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) , a private-sector coalition committed to developing industry best practices and frameworks to address the urgent need for independent validation for quality assurance, representation, and ethical practices for health AI.

Created by best-in-class AI researchers in collaboration with a large community of clinician innovators, Nabla works across over 55 specialties and various clinical settings. Since its launch, Nabla has been used by over 45,000 clinicians and chosen by over 85 organizations to assist their care teams. Nabla's proprietary LLMs took 3 years and $5 million to construct which entailed gathering and manually annotating a unique dataset of 7,000 hours of medical encounters audio and then leveraged that dataset to train its own model. Nabla engages with its vast clinician community to continuously receive feedback to improve its models. Nabla has built its AI governance policy around privacy, reliability, and safety. Health systems tout Nabla's accuracy, high levels of confidentiality, and rigorous compliance with privacy regulations. Additionally, customers value that Nabla does not train its models with customer data, does not store audio, and offers custom data storage privacy.

"At Nabla, we have a commitment to trust and transparency, and from the very beginning, we have put the safe usage of AI at the core of our product development," said Alex LeBrun CEO and co-founder of Nabla. "We look forward to collaborating with other leaders within the healthcare AI ecosystem to help develop standards, best practices and quality management. We have only seen the tip of the iceberg of AI's potential and power in healthcare, and CHAI is taking the lead so that it will be further developed and utilized in a safe and responsible manner industry-wide."

As a coalition bringing together leaders and experts across the community of health systems, patient advocates, researchers, professional associations, start-ups and established technology providers, CHAI has established diverse working groups focusing on privacy & security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms. CHAI also recently released a draft framework for responsible health AI with an invitation for public review and comment.

"I am thrilled to welcome Nabla to our growing community of organizations committed to ensure responsible health AI for all of us," said Brian Anderson, CHAI's CEO. "We are driven by the expertise and diverse perspectives of our members together with the feedback of our broader health ecosystem and the public. We look forward to working together to unlock the potential benefits of AI, on a foundation of trust and safety."

Clinicians started CHAI with a mission to build the broadest possible consensus across the health ecosystem to help ensure health AI is trusted and safe. The CHAI membership is diverse, open and rapidly expanding. Today it includes over 2500 organizations including health systems, patient advocacy groups, academia, and a wide range of industry start-ups and incumbents. CHAI is committed to convening and dialogue to achieve consensus. There are no limits to who can join and participate. Learn more about a CHAI membership here .

The CHAI (Coalition for Health AI) mission is to be the trusted source of guidelines for Responsible AI in Health that serves all. It aims to ensure high-quality care, foster trust among users, and meet the growing healthcare needs. As a coalition bringing together leaders and experts representing health systems, startups, government and patient advocates, CHAI has established diverse working groups focusing on privacy & security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms.

Nabla is the leading ambient AI assistant, reducing practitioner stress and improving patient care. Nabla produces AI-generated clinical notes in seconds from any encounter across all specialties. Powered by proprietary LLMs, fine-tuned to the medical field, Nabla's capabilities include AI-enabled medical coding identification and smooth EHR integrations.

The company's leadership includes: Alex Lebrun (CEO), with over two decades of experience building AI products, and whose companies have been acquired by Nuance (VirtuOz) and Facebook (Wit.ai); Delphine Groll (COO) and Martin Raison (CTO). Ed Lee, MD, MPH, who was previously CIO at The Permanente Federation, recently joined Nabla as Chief Medical Officer. He heads Nabla's Clinical Advisory Board, formed by 20+ seasoned clinical leaders.

On the technological side, the company's advisors include Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta, and Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and former Apple executive, among others.

Nabla has raised a total of $49M, its most recent fundraising being a $30M series B led by global venture capital firm Cathay Innovation.

