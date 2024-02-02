Naborforce Brings Back Neighborly Help for Older Adults in the Research Triangle and Charlotte Metropolitan Area

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborforce, a rapidly expanding aging-in-place tech company that provides everyday assistance to seniors, today announced that it has expanded its multi-state services to the Research Triangle and Charlotte Metropolitan area to support older adults and their family members. Distinguished as the sole on-demand platform of its kind, Naborforce matches older adults seeking neighborly help with a reliable network of fully vetted and trustworthy "Nabors."

"North Carolina, like most of the country, is growing older and families are under increasing pressure to help out their older relatives and loved ones," said Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce. "The Naborforce solution harnesses the strength of local communities by dispatching our network of 'good Nabors' on demand to provide a neighborly hand as needed so older adults may lead social, active, and joyous lives."

To celebrate Naborforce's presence in North Carolina and spread the word about the support and resources available, Naborforce has planned informational events for the public in Charlotte and Raleigh in February. These community events represent an opportunity to learn more about Naborforce and to receive helpful information for anyone interested in becoming a Nabor and learning about Naborforce's services for older adults and family caregivers. Community events are scheduled for:

Tuesday, February 6 , 4:30-6:30 pm at The Jimmy, 2839 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209 Thursday, February 8 , 4:00-6:00 pm at Raleigh Cheesy, 3075 Medlin Dr., Raleigh, NC 27607



Naborforce enters North Carolina with a proven solution to the rapidly increasing demand from older adults in the region who are seeking neighborly help with errands, light household tasks, and social engagement. Underscoring the immediate and urgent need for Naborforce's essential offering is a critical increase in the call for help from families across the region.

Mirroring nationwide trends, an increasing number of families are attempting to balance caregiving responsibilities for older loved ones with their own careers, familial duties, and personal well-being. As identified by AARP, women are predominantly bearing the weight of family caregiving duties, amplifying the strain on today's workforce. Projections indicate a sustained surge in demand, with 11,000 seniors reaching the age of 65 every day for the next 30 years. Even more, the number of individuals aged 80 and older is expected to triple by 2050, intensifying the urgency for solutions like Naborforce.

"We are proud to bring joy to seniors in the Research Triangle and Charlotte area," added Wilson. "Our Nabors are kind and compassionate residents throughout North Carolina with a sense of purpose. Through our platform and app, they are now on-demand and available to spark joy and help older adults age safely and respectfully in their own homes, all while providing family members peace of mind."

Clients or their families can simply set up an account – which takes just a couple minutes – and they are ready to start booking help for all the little things that make life better and more joyful for an older person. As an example, Nabors can take a walk with a client, help clean out a closet, run errands, get to important appointments, set up an iPhone, help prepare a meal, or enjoy a cup of coffee together.

Passionate and caring Research Triangle and Charlotte Metropolitan community members wanting to impact the lives of older adults in their area and residents wishing to easily secure a "Nabor" for on-demand, neighborly help can learn more by visiting www.naborforce.com.

For more information about upcoming informational events for the public, please visit the Naborforce Information Session in Charlotte on February 6, 2024 (https://nut.sh/ell/ed/324393/paUiKl) and the Naborforce Information Session in Raleigh on February 8, 2024 (https://nut.sh/ell/ed/324393/JRk7wf).

About Naborforce:

Based in Richmond, VA, Naborforce is using technology to harness the strength of community. Through its proprietary tech platform, Naborforce connects older adults and their families to a network of fully vetted community members for on-demand light assistance and social connection. Naborforce is currently available in Richmond, VA; Charlottesville, VA; Williamsburg, VA; Virginia Beach, VA; Bethesda, MD; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Raleigh, NC; Chapel Hill, NC; and Durham, NC. Older adults and/or family members can sign up quickly and schedule visits online or by phone. There are no contracts, extensive consultations, or length of visit requirements beyond one hour. Passionate and caring community members wanting to impact the lives of older adults in their area and residents wishing to easily secure a "Nabor" for on-demand support can learn more by visiting www.naborforce.com.

