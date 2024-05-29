Naborforce Expands to Savannah, Georgia to Impact Older Adults and their Families as Georgia Experiences a Demographic Shift Mirroring National Trends

RICHMOND, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborforce, an age-tech company whose platform provides on-demand everyday assistance to seniors, today announced that it has expanded its nationally renowned services to Savannah, Georgia. Naborforce, which is currently serving Atlanta, Georgia, has become a trusted resource for providing a helping hand for older adults and backup for their family members in Georgia as well as around the nation.

The rapid expansion of Naborforce further into Georgia is timely and needed to support communities as the older population continues to grow significantly in the majority of the cities and counties in Georgia, as reported by Georgia Department of Human Services. Georgia's demographic shift reflects the same challenges the country is increasingly experiencing. Beginning next year, 10,000 Americans will turn 80 every day.

As the sole on-demand platform of its kind, Naborforce will match older adults seeking neighborly help in key parts of Georgia with a reliable network of its fully vetted and trustworthy "Nabors." The Naborforce solution relies on the strength of local communities to provide a neighborly hand as needed so older adults may lead social and active lives.

"As we expand to Savannah, our mission is to bring joy to as many seniors as possible in Georgia and beyond," said Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce. "The vital role we play is to harness the power of community to help keep older adults independent and bring peace of mind to their families. Our expansion in Georgia will provide what many of our clients call backup sons and daughters on demand. This trusted network of Nabors in Savannah will now be available for everyday support for older adults and their family members at a time that it is needed most."

Clients or their families can set up an account – which takes just a couple minutes – to start booking help for the little things that make life better for an older person. As an example, Nabors can take a walk with a client, help clean out a closet, run errands, get to important appointments, set up an iPhone, help prepare a meal, or enjoy a cup of coffee together.

Passionate and caring community members wanting to impact the lives of older adults in the area and residents wishing to easily secure a Nabor for on-demand help can learn more by visiting naborforce.com.

About Naborforce:

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, Naborforce is using technology to harness the strength of community. Through its proprietary tech platform, Naborforce connects older adults and their families to a network of fully vetted community members for on-demand light assistance and social connection. Naborforce is currently available in Atlanta, Georgia and Savannah, Georgia. Additionally, Naborforce is provided in Charlotte, NC; Chapel Hill, NC; Durham, NC; Greensboro, NC; High Point, NC; Raleigh, NC, and Wilmington, NC; Charlottesville, VA; Richmond, VA; Northern, VA; Virginia Beach, VA; Williamsburg, VA; Bethesda, MD; Washington, D.C.; and Dallas, Texas. Older adults and/or family members can sign up quickly and schedule visits online or by phone. There are no contracts, extensive consultations, or length of visit requirements beyond one hour. Passionate and caring community members wanting to impact the lives of older adults in their area and residents wishing to easily secure a "Nabor" for on-demand support can learn more by visiting naborforce.com.

