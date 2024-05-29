Naborforce Increases its Support of Older Adults and their Families with Continued Rapid Expansion to Now Include Washington, D.C.

RICHMOND, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborforce, an age-tech company whose platform provides on-demand everyday assistance to seniors, today announced that it has again expanded its nationally renowned services to now include Washington, D.C. Naborforce, a trusted resource for providing a helping hand for older adults and backup for their family members, currently serves areas in Northern Virginia such as Aldie, Alexandria, Annandale, Ashburn, Burke, Centerville, Chantilly, Clifton, Dunn Loring, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fort Belvoir, Great Falls, Herndon, Leesburg, McLean, Oakton, Occoquan, Poolesville, Reston, Springfield, Sterling, Vienna, and Woodbridge.

The rapid expansion of Naborforce further into the DMV region – District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia – is timely and needed to support communities as the older population continues to grow significantly in the majority of the cities and counties in the area. The region's demographic shift reflects the same challenges the country is increasingly experiencing. Beginning next year, 10,000 Americans will turn 80 every day.

In response to the Nation's aging population, the United States Surgeon General recently released an advisory calling attention to the public health crisis of loneliness impacting aging adults, which can increase the risk for premature death to levels comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. The President of the United States has also announced new actions impacting people of all ages, including families and caregivers, as part of an executive order designed to increase access to high-quality care and supporting caregivers.

As the sole on-demand platform of its kind, Naborforce directly addresses isolation and loneliness by matching older adults seeking companionship and neighborly help with a reliable network of its fully vetted and trustworthy "Nabors." The Naborforce solution relies on the strength of local communities to provide a neighborly hand as needed so older adults may lead social and active lives.

"As we expand to Washington, D.C., we will remain focused on our core mission of bringing joy and connection to as many seniors as possible," said Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce. "In other parts of the region, and around the country, Naborforce has proven its ability to harness the power of local community to help keep older adults independent and bring peace of mind to their families. Our expansion in Washington, D.C. will provide a trusted network of backup sons and daughters on-demand who are ready and available for everyday support for older adults and their family members at a time when it is needed most."

Clients or their families can set up an account – which takes just a couple of minutes – to start booking help for the little things that make life better for an older person. As an example, Nabors can take a walk with a client, help clean out a closet, run errands, get to important appointments, set up an iPhone, help prepare a meal, or enjoy a cup of coffee together.

Passionate and caring community members who want to impact the lives of older adults in the area, as well as residents wishing to easily secure a Nabor for on-demand help, can learn more by visiting naborforce.com.

About Naborforce:

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, Naborforce is using technology to harness the strength of community. Through its proprietary tech platform, Naborforce connects older adults and their families to a network of fully vetted community members for on-demand light assistance and social connection. Naborforce is currently available in Atlanta, Georgia and Savannah, Georgia; Charlotte, NC; Chapel Hill, NC; Durham, NC; Greensboro, NC; High Point, NC; Raleigh, NC, and Wilmington, NC; Charlottesville, VA; Richmond, VA; Northern, VA; Virginia Beach, VA; Williamsburg, VA; Bethesda, MD; Washington, D.C.; and Dallas, Texas. Older adults and/or family members can sign up quickly and schedule visits online or by phone. There are no contracts, extensive consultations, or length of visit requirements beyond one hour. Passionate and caring community members wanting to impact the lives of older adults in their area and residents wishing to easily secure a "Nabor" for on-demand support can learn more by visiting naborforce.com.

