Naborly Announces Credit Report Powered by Equifax

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborly, the modern-day property management software for everyday landlords, today announced a new product, Naborly Credit Report, which grants landlords in the U.S. and Canada fast and affordable access to comprehensive tenant credit reports. Naborly Tenant Insights, the company's flagship product formerly known as Naborly Report, remains its core offering to help landlords make data-driven decisions for each lease application they receive.

"Our landlords were hungry for an easier way to pull tenant credit reports without having to fill out an extensive application or gather too much information from potential tenants," said Dylan Lenz, Naborly CEO. "We seek to provide turnkey property management solutions for landlords and are excited about this new offering, as it'll provide more service options that fit the needs of each individual landlord and property."

Naborly Credit Report is powered by Equifax and provides landlords with a quick snapshot of their potential tenant's financial situation. For $25, landlords can submit a credit report request with applicant approval and in 90 minutes receive a breakdown of the tenant applicant's credit score, credit history, and number of inquiries. Landlords can upload an existing rental application to obtain the credit report, eliminating extra administrative work.

Landlords that opt in for Naborly Tenant Insights receive a more extensive overview of their prospective tenants, including a robust background check along with a Naborly Score, an assessment indicator that analyzes several data points for tenant screening, including those listed below.

Equifax report and score

Identity verification

Employment and income verification

Previous address verification

Employment stability analysis

Pet liability analysis

Property suitability analysis

Projected tenancy outcomes

Rent to income ratio

Debt to income ratio

Sex offenders registry check (U.S. only)

"After some soul searching, Naborly has a new, clear path ahead, and we look forward to supporting our landlords and their tenants as we all collaborate to improve the process of renting at large," says Lenz.

About Naborly

Naborly provides modern-day property management software to everyday landlords through comprehensive tenant screenings, credit reports, and proprietary tenant assessments. Today, Naborly supports more than 30,000 landlords and has screened more than 140,000 tenants, and is available in every state and province in the U.S. and Canada. The company is backed by a number of well-respected venture capital firms including First Round Capital, Y Combinator, SUSA Ventures, Assurant, and Joe Montana, partner at Liquid 2. To learn more, visit www.naborly.com .

