Nabors Announces Redemption of 7.500% Senior Guaranteed Notes Due 2028 and Fourth Quarter 2025 Reduction in Net Debt of Approximately $366 Million, Equivalent to $25 per Share

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today announced the full redemption of its outstanding 7.500% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2028, with a face value of approximately $379 million. The Notes were redeemed at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest, on January 15, 2026.

Nabors also announced certain preliminary balance sheet figures. As of December 31, 2025, total debt amounted to approximately $2.5 billion. Cash and short-term investments were approximately $940 million. Net debt, defined as total debt less cash and short-term investments, was approximately $1.55 billion as of December 31, 2025, bringing net leverage to its lowest level since 2008. This amount represents a reduction of approximately $366 million – equivalent to approximately $25 per Nabors common share – during the fourth quarter and approximately $550 million since December 31, 2024.

Following the redemption, long–term debt stands at approximately $2.15 billion. The Company's next debt maturity occurs in 2029. Also following the redemption, the weighted average maturity on Nabors' outstanding debt has increased to 5.3 years, from 3.7 years as of September 30, 2025.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, President and CEO, commented, "This redemption represents another meaningful step in advancing our commitment to debt reduction as a core driver of shareholder value. The combination of our opportunistic Parker Wellbore and Quail Tools transactions, together with strong operational execution, contributed to this outcome. We have successfully cleared and extended our financing runway to 2029. These actions materially strengthen our capital structure and position the Company for continued strategic progress."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

