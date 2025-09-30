Nabsys Announces Eight Electronic Genome Mapping Presentations at American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2025 Annual Meeting

News provided by

Nabsys

Sep 30, 2025, 08:00 ET

Nabsys to host a CoLab Session in partnership with Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. and Boston Children's Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys), a pioneer in electronic genome mapping technology, announces the presentation of eight presentations at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting taking place on October 14-18, 2025, in Boston, MA. In addition to seven posters, the Company will host a Google Colaboratory (Colab) Session in partnership with Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. and Boston Children's Hospital.

Details of the posters and CoLab session are as follows:

CoLab Session: Electronic Genome Mapping as Part of a Comprehensive Multi-Omics Strategy for Undiagnosed Disorders
Presenter: Catherine Brownstein, M.P.H., Ph.D., Boston Children's Hospital
Location: Theater 1, Exhibit & Poster Hall/Lower Level
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM EDT

Title: Accelerated Electronic Genome Mapping with Simultaneous Dual Nicking & Labeling: Boosting Structural Variant Calling on the OhmX Platform
Presenter: Jay Sage, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 4089W
Session: Omics Technologies Poster Wednesday Session
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT

Title:  Electronic Genome Mapping as a Tool for Detection of TP53 Deletions in Genomic Analysis
 Presenter: Yang Zhang, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 8028T
Session: Molecular and Cytogenetic Diagnostics Poster Thursday Session
Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT

Title: Electronic Genome Mapping for High-Throughput Analysis of Repeat Expansion Disorders
Presenter: Syndi Koltz, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 4065T
Session: Omics Technologies Poster Thursday Session
Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT

Title: Improving Electronic Genome Mapping Coverage With CRISPR/Cas9
Presenter: Lindsay Schneider, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 4068T
Session: Omics Technologies Poster Thursday Session
Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT

Title: Comprehensive Multi-Omics Study of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome
Presenter: Elicia A. Estrella, M.S., LCGC, Boston Children's Hospital
Poster #: 4101T
Session: Omics Technologies Poster Thursday Session
Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT

Title: Electronic Genome Mapping of Somatic Structural Variants
Presenter: John Thompson, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 9031F
Session: Cancer Poster Friday Session
Date/Time: Friday, October 17, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT

Title: Development of a Classification Model for Predicting Structural Polymorphism of EGM-Detected Variants in the Human Genome
Presenter: Sachiho Abe, M.S., Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc.
Poster #: 5078F
Session: Molecular Effects of Genetic Variation Poster Friday Session
Date/Time: Friday, October 17, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT

Following the conclusion of each session, the presentation will be available on the "Resources" section of the Company's website at www.nabsys.com/resources?category=Posters.

About Nabsys 2.0, LLC

The Nabsys 2.0, LLC ("Nabsys") mission is to advance the understanding of disease, increase diagnostic yield, and improve patient outcomes by enabling routine, accurate, cost-effective analysis of genomic structural variation. Located in Providence, RI, Nabsys employs a growing interdisciplinary group of dedicated scientists, engineers, and other professionals committed to the advancement of genomic analysis.

For more information, visit https://www.nabsys.com.

About Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. (HTA) is a privately-owned global affiliate company that operates within the Hitachi Group companies. HTA sells and services semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instrumentation, scientific instruments, and bio-related products, as well as industrial equipment, and electronic and industrial materials. HTA is dedicated to successful and profitable collaboration with leading companies worldwide, with a direction towards providing customers with superior quality products and services at fair and competitive prices. For more information, please visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/us/en.

Media Contact

David Rosen
Argot Partners
[email protected]
646-461-6387

SOURCE Nabsys

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Nabsys Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Excellence

Nabsys Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Excellence

Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys), a pioneer in electronic genome mapping technology, announces its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification. This...
The OhmX RAMP UP Grant Awarded to 15 Laboratories to Advance Genomic Research

The OhmX RAMP UP Grant Awarded to 15 Laboratories to Advance Genomic Research

Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys) and Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. (HTA) have revealed the awardees of their OhmX Rapid Application to Market Penetration...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics