Nabsys Announces Eight Electronic Genome Mapping Presentations at American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2025 Annual Meeting

Sep 30, 2025, 08:00 ET
Nabsys to host a CoLab Session in partnership with Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. and Boston Children's Hospital
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys), a pioneer in electronic genome mapping technology, announces the presentation of eight presentations at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting taking place on October 14-18, 2025, in Boston, MA. In addition to seven posters, the Company will host a Google Colaboratory (Colab) Session in partnership with Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. and Boston Children's Hospital.
Details of the posters and CoLab session are as follows:
CoLab Session: Electronic Genome Mapping as Part of a Comprehensive Multi-Omics Strategy for Undiagnosed Disorders
Presenter: Catherine Brownstein, M.P.H., Ph.D., Boston Children's Hospital
Location: Theater 1, Exhibit & Poster Hall/Lower Level
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM EDT
Title: Accelerated Electronic Genome Mapping with Simultaneous Dual Nicking & Labeling: Boosting Structural Variant Calling on the OhmX Platform
Presenter: Jay Sage, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 4089W
Session: Omics Technologies Poster Wednesday Session
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT
Title: Electronic Genome Mapping as a Tool for Detection of TP53 Deletions in Genomic Analysis
Presenter: Yang Zhang, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 8028T
Session: Molecular and Cytogenetic Diagnostics Poster Thursday Session
Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT
Title: Electronic Genome Mapping for High-Throughput Analysis of Repeat Expansion Disorders
Presenter: Syndi Koltz, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 4065T
Session: Omics Technologies Poster Thursday Session
Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT
Title: Improving Electronic Genome Mapping Coverage With CRISPR/Cas9
Presenter: Lindsay Schneider, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 4068T
Session: Omics Technologies Poster Thursday Session
Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT
Title: Comprehensive Multi-Omics Study of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome
Presenter: Elicia A. Estrella, M.S., LCGC, Boston Children's Hospital
Poster #: 4101T
Session: Omics Technologies Poster Thursday Session
Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT
Title: Electronic Genome Mapping of Somatic Structural Variants
Presenter: John Thompson, Ph.D., Nabsys
Poster #: 9031F
Session: Cancer Poster Friday Session
Date/Time: Friday, October 17, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT
Title: Development of a Classification Model for Predicting Structural Polymorphism of EGM-Detected Variants in the Human Genome
Presenter: Sachiho Abe, M.S., Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc.
Poster #: 5078F
Session: Molecular Effects of Genetic Variation Poster Friday Session
Date/Time: Friday, October 17, 2025 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT
Following the conclusion of each session, the presentation will be available on the "Resources" section of the Company's website at www.nabsys.com/resources?category=Posters.
About Nabsys 2.0, LLC
The Nabsys 2.0, LLC ("Nabsys") mission is to advance the understanding of disease, increase diagnostic yield, and improve patient outcomes by enabling routine, accurate, cost-effective analysis of genomic structural variation. Located in Providence, RI, Nabsys employs a growing interdisciplinary group of dedicated scientists, engineers, and other professionals committed to the advancement of genomic analysis.
For more information, visit https://www.nabsys.com.
About Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc.
Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. (HTA) is a privately-owned global affiliate company that operates within the Hitachi Group companies. HTA sells and services semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instrumentation, scientific instruments, and bio-related products, as well as industrial equipment, and electronic and industrial materials. HTA is dedicated to successful and profitable collaboration with leading companies worldwide, with a direction towards providing customers with superior quality products and services at fair and competitive prices. For more information, please visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/us/en.
Media Contact
David Rosen
Argot Partners
[email protected]
646-461-6387
