Nabsys Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Recent Hires Strengthen Ability to Access Markets and Drive Growth

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys), a pioneer in electronic nanodetection and developer and manufacturer of the OhmX Analyzer™, an electronic genome mapping platform for high-resolution structural variant analysis, announces several new hires that provide depth and experience to its commercial and operational leadership.

Commercial Leadership Expansion

Edd Lee has joined Nabsys as Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, bringing significant sales and marketing depth to the company's commercial effort. Edd is a proven leader in the commercial expansion of several established life science and healthcare companies. Edd's experience includes senior marketing, sales, and product management roles at Fabric Genomics, Pacific Biosciences, Illumina Inc., and Roche Diagnostics. Nabsys will leverage Edd's background in short-read and long-read sequencing technologies to help widen its commercial footprint.

Bob Hertsenberg joins Nabsys as Global Head of Instrument Sales, where he will grow Nabsys' direct and indirect sales channels for the OhmX™ Platform. His expertise in sales leadership comes from his role at Bionano Genomics, where he served as the Director of Sales, managing commercial activities in North America and Latin America for their optical genome mapping system. "The OhmX Platform's breakthrough resolution and cost-efficiency represent a game-changer for genome mapping," said Hertsenberg. "I look forward to leading Nabsys' expansion efforts and working with our talented team to connect more scientists with a groundbreaking technology that will revolutionize the field of structural variant analysis," stated Bob.

"Both Edd and Bob bring decades of commercial success in the life sciences industry - with deep expertise in the genomics tools sector - as we ramp up commercialization efforts for the OhmX Platform. Their proven leadership in driving product adoption and revenue underscore Nabsys' commitment to expanding its market footprint," said Barret Bready, CEO and Founder of Nabsys.

Leadership Addition in Operations

Richard H. Lussier has joined Nabsys as its Chief Operating Officer. Richard comes to Nabsys with a significant leadership history in general management, sales, research and development, and manufacturing in the United States and abroad. Richard was most recently General Manager of the Clinical Genomics Business Unit and Head of Product Innovation and Strategic Commercialization for The Jackson Laboratory. Richard has held several other key roles in product development, laboratory management, commercialization, and general management for Applied Biosystems Inc. (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Solexa Inc. (acquired by Illumina Inc.), Qiagen N.V., and Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., among others.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of these seasoned leaders to our growing organization at such a pivotal time. We are confident their contributions will accelerate our growth trajectory as we bring electronic genome mapping to the market," said Barrett Bready, CEO and Founder of Nabsys.

About Nabsys

Based in Providence, Rhode Island, Nabsys employs a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including scientists, engineers, and other professionals devoted to advancing genomic analysis. The Nabsys mission is to advance the understanding of disease, increase diagnostic yield, and improve patient outcomes by enabling routine, accurate, cost-effective analysis of genomic structural variation.

