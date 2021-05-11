NABVETS, Delaware Chapter #94 to Honor WWII and all Veterans Memorial Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, Del., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., NABVETS will celebrate WWII and all veterans by placing a wreath at the African American Medal of Honor Statue, located at 1021 W. 18th Street (18th & Baynard Boulevard) in Wilmington, Delaware.

The African American Medal of Honor Memorial was commissioned in 1989 by Sgt. Wilson K. Smith with local sculptor, Charles Parks. The monument was erected and dedicated in 1998 by the African American Medal of Honor Association, Inc. Replicas of the memorial are located at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. This is the first memorial of its kind, the only memorial dedicated to all African American Medal of Honor recipients from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.

Please help us commemorate and remember our fallen heroes by joining us for this short ceremony.

