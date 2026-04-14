NACCHO Recognizes 10 Local Health Departments for Excellence in Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the country's over 3,300 local health departments, announced that 10 local public health agencies from across the nation have been recognized by NACCHO's Project Public Health Ready (PPHR) for their ability to plan for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies. Nine agencies received first-time recognition, and one agency successfully renewed their recognition for the 2025 cycle.

Project Public Health Ready

PPHR is a criteria-based training and recognition program established by NACCHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help local health departments develop core public health and emergency preparedness competencies. The PPHR program is an intensive, 18-month process that provides local health departments the structure to build training and preparedness capacities using a continuous quality improvement model. Those who successfully complete the program are PPHR recognized for five years, after which they must reapply to retain the recognition.

Since 2004, more than 500 local health departments have been recognized as meeting all the PPHR requirements individually or working collaboratively as a region. To receive recognition, local health departments must have a written, comprehensive all-hazards response plan that aligns with the highest national and federal standards. Through the process, local health departments build partnerships with local, state, and federal leaders, community response partners, and other stakeholders, while also facilitating collaboration and team building across their entire health department.

Congratulations to the following agencies:

Florida

Michigan

Missouri

Texas

Utah

Virginia

These local health departments will be recognized on April 15, 2026, at a special ceremony during the 2026 Preparedness Summit in Baltimore.

To learn more about Project Public Health Ready visit www.naccho.org/programs/public-health-preparedness/pphr.

About NACCHO

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the over 3,300 local governmental health departments across the country. These city, county, metropolitan, district, and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information, visit www.naccho.org.

SOURCE NACCHO (National Association of County & City Health Officials)