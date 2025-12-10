NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DUAL LISTING ON NYSE TEXAS

CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today the dual listing of its Class A Common Stock on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange, effective December 11, 2025. NACCO will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and will trade on NYSE Texas with the same "NC" ticker symbol.

"We are pleased to reinforce our long-standing relationship with the NYSE and deepen our commitment to the Lone Star State, a key region for natural resources and an area where we proudly operate, invest and maintain deep community ties," said J.C. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of NACCO. "This dual listing reaffirms our support for Texas' business-friendly environment, while increasing our market visibility. We welcome the opportunity to support the state's growing capital market infrastructure as we continue to create long-term value for our shareholders."

"As a premier natural-resources provider that has been listed on the NYSE for over 60 years, we are thrilled to welcome NACCO Industries to the NYSE Texas community," said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com .

****

SOURCE NACCO Industries