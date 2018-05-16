NACCO Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 16.5 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2018.

About NACCO Industries, Inc.
NACCO Industries, Inc. is the public holding company for The North American Coal Corporation.  North American Coal operates surface mines that supply coal primarily to power generation companies under long-term contracts, and provides other value-added services to natural resource companies.  In addition, its North American Mining business operates and maintains draglines and other equipment under contracts with sellers of aggregates.  North American Coal's service-based business model aligns its operating goals with customers' objectives.  For more information about NACCO Industries, visit the Company's website at www.nacco.com.

