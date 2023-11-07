NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

News provided by

NACCO Industries

07 Nov, 2023, 16:38 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.75 cents per share and announced a new stock repurchase program.

The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid December 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

NACCO's Board of Directors also approved a stock repurchase program providing for the purchase of up to $20 million of the Company's outstanding Class A Common Stock through December 31, 2025. NACCO's current program would have expired on December 31, 2023 but has been terminated and replaced by the new program. Since the adoption of the prior program in November 2021, the Company has expended approximately $1.5 million to purchase approximately 45,000 shares of Class A Common Stock. 

The timing and amount of any repurchases under the new repurchase program will be determined at the discretion of the Company's management based on a number of factors, including the availability of capital, other capital allocation alternatives and market conditions for the Company's Class A Common Stock. The share repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire any specific number of shares. It may be modified, suspended, extended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice and may be executed through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. All or part of the repurchases may be implemented under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which would allow repurchases under pre-set terms at times when the Company might otherwise be prevented from doing so.

Forward-looking Statements Disclaimer

The statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in NACCO's most recent 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

****

SOURCE NACCO Industries

Also from this source

NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) today announced the following consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Comparisons...
NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATES OF 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATES OF 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

NACCO Industries® (NYSE:NC) will release its 2023 Third Quarter financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. In...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.