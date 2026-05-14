NACCO INDUSTRIES INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 4%

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share, which represents a 4% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.2525 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $1.05 per share.

"This dividend increase reflects our confidence in the Company's trajectory, disciplined capital allocation and ongoing commitment to returning cash to shareholders while investing in the long-term growth of our business," said J.C. Butler, President and CEO of NACCO Industries. "We have increased our dividend each year since 1956, with the exception of resets in 2012 and 2017 in connection with strategic business spinoffs. This increase extends our long-standing record of delivering reliable, steadily increasing returns to shareholders."

Forward-looking Statements Disclaimer

The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Among the factors that could cause plans, actions and results to differ materially from current expectations are, without limitation: (1) a significant reduction in demand by the Company's customers, (2) changes in the prices of hydrocarbons, particularly diesel fuel, natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil as a result of factors such as OPEC and/or government actions, geopolitical developments, economic conditions and regulatory changes, as well as supply and demand dynamics, (3) weather conditions, extended power plant outages, liquidity events or other events that would change the level of customers' coal or aggregates requirements, (4) changes to or termination of customer or other third-party contracts, or a customer or other third party default under a contract, (5) changes in development plans by third-party lessees of the Company's mineral interests, (6) failure or delays by the Company's lessees in achieving expected production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons; the availability and cost of transportation and processing services in the areas where the Company's oil and gas reserves are located; and the ability of lessees to obtain capital or financing needed for well-development operations and leasing and development of oil and gas reserves on federal lands, (7) any customer's premature facility closure or extended project development delay, (8) federal and state legislative and regulatory actions affecting fossil fuels, (9) supply chain disruptions, including price increases and shortages of parts and materials, inclusive of tariff effects, (10) failure to obtain adequate insurance coverages at reasonable rates, (11) changes in tax laws or regulatory requirements, including the elimination of, or reduction in, the percentage depletion tax deduction, changes in mining or power plant emission regulations and health, safety or environmental legislation, (12) impairment charges, (13) changes in costs related to geological and geotechnical conditions, repairs and maintenance, new equipment and replacement parts, fuel or other similar items, (14) equipment problems that could affect deliveries to customers, (15) changes in the costs to reclaim mining areas, (16) costs to pursue and develop new mining, mitigation, oil and gas and power generation development opportunities and other value-added service opportunities, (17) the ability to successfully evaluate investments and achieve intended financial results in new business and growth initiatives, (18) disruptions from natural or human causes, including severe weather, accidents, fires, earthquakes and terrorist acts, any of which could result in suspension of operations or harm to people or the environment, and (19) the ability to attract, retain, and replace workforce and administrative employees.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

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SOURCE NACCO Industries