NACD Announces 10 Finalists for the 2024 DE&I Awards

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) announced today the 10 finalists for its 2024 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Awards. The NACD DE&I Awards™, first launched in 2018, celebrate and recognize forward-thinking corporate boards that leverage the power of DE&I to enhance their governance, create long-term value for stakeholders and build innovative and inclusive boardrooms and workplaces.

The 10 finalists will be recognized in October at the 2024 NACD Directors Summit™, the premier corporate governance event of the year. The NACD Directors Summit brings together 1,300+ governance experts, business leaders and policy makers to discuss the latest innovations, opportunities and challenges in the governance ecosystem.

The following finalists have demonstrated leadership in how their composition, culture and practices align with their company's DE&I objectives; how the board's approach to DE&I benefits the organization and external stakeholders; and how the company's DE&I initiatives have driven innovation.

The 10 finalists are

"NACD's DE&I Awards are a beacon for the ever-evolving corporate governance and business landscape. We are proud to recognize the 10 finalists who are a driving force behind change in the boardroom and throughout their organizations," said NACD president and CEO, Peter Gleason.

In December, three of the 10 companies will be recognized as NACD DE&I Award winners at the NACD Directorship 100™ Awards Gala. Together, the DE&I Awards and the Directorship 100 Awards celebrate and recognize the most influential within the corporate governance community — those who demonstrate excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage and integrity.

An independent, external selection committee comprising directors and subject-matter experts will select the three award recipients from the group of 10 finalists. Visit the Center for Inclusive Governance® for more information on NACD's commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level and further insights, trends and perspectives.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. For more than 47 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.

NACD's value insights, professional development events and resources, such as the NACD Directors Summit™ and the NACD Directorship Certification® program, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members and , boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at www.nacdonline.org.

