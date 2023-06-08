NACD ANNOUNCES 20 BOARDS OF DIRECTORS AS FINALISTS FOR 2023 NACD DE&I AWARDS™

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 corporate board members, today announced finalists for the 2023 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards. The awards recognize boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

Awards will be given to five organizations, one in each of the award categories: (1) Public Company—Large Cap, (2) Public Company—Mid Cap, (3) Public Company—Small Cap, (4) Privately owned company, and (5) not-for-profit organization. Winners will be announced at the NACD DE&I Awards Gala, held during the 2023 NACD Summit, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention in Washington, DC, on the evening of Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The boards of the following companies have been recognized as finalists for NACD DE&I Award recognition:

Public CompanyLarge Cap
Cummins Inc.
Etsy Inc.
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Xylem Inc.

Public CompanyMid Cap
nVent
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.
Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
WEX

Public CompanySmall Cap
Eastern Bankshares Inc.
JBG SMITH Properties
Model N Inc.
Stride Inc.

Privately Owned Company
American Family Insurance
FHLBank Pittsburgh
MITRE
VHB

Not-for-Profit Organization
AARP
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Delta Dental of Illinois
Pinnacol Assurance

"I want to extend congratulations to the exceptional boards nominated for the NACD DE&I Awards," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "By recognizing the inherent value of diverse perspectives and experiences, they have created an environment where voices are heard and viewpoints are respected. Their leadership serves as an inspiration to boards around the nation."

These finalists will be evaluated by an independent, external selection committee of leading corporate directors who have diverse skills, experiences, and insights. Winning boards will be assessed based on how the board's composition, culture, and practices align with the company's DE&I objectives; how the DE&I approaches impact the organization and external stakeholders; and how the company's DE&I initiatives have driven innovation.

Visit the NACD DE&I Award website to learn more about the gala and sponsorship opportunities.  

For more information on NACD's commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level, and further insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, please visit the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™ and the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Resource Center.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

