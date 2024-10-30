NACD Announces 2024 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award Winners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 24,000 corporate board members, announced the winners of the 2024 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Awards. The awards recognize boards and organizations that excel in DE&I governance and oversight and have implemented leading practices resulting in measurable progress.

Three winners were selected based on the alignment of the board's composition, culture, and practices with the company's DE&I objectives, the impact of the company's DE&I initiatives on internal and external stakeholders, and the benefits those initiatives bring to the company and its operations.

The winners of the 2024 NACD DE&I Awards™:

CommonSpirit Health

As one of the nation's leading providers of Medicaid services, CommonSpirit Health works to ensure those in need have access to quality care through a broad range of community health programs, research programs, virtual care services, and home health programs that address the root causes of poor health such as access to quality care, affordable housing, safe neighborhoods, and a healthy environment. The organization is focused on a healthier future for all as reflected through three key pillars: advancing health equity, improving population health, and innovating care.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead sets bold ambitions in the fight against the world's most devastating diseases. Gilead is a research-based biopharmaceutical company driven by the purpose of making the world a healthier place for all people. This means delivering innovative therapies that offer new hope for patients, making therapies broadly available, and going beyond medicine to help remedy health inequities and other barriers to care. For more than 35 years, they have been at the forefront of some of the world's greatest public-health challenges.

Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services.

"These organizations exemplify a commitment to fostering inclusive workplaces that drive innovation and success. They embody NACD's belief that inclusive governance is a strategic imperative for businesses because diversity of people, perspectives, and backgrounds fosters innovation and better decision-making. We celebrate their leadership in making DE&I a fundamental aspect of corporate governance," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason.

The award winners will be recognized during the 2024 NACD Directorship 100™ Awards Gala on Monday, December 16, at Gotham Hall in New York City. The announcement of the 2024 DE&I Award winners will complement the Directorship 100 Awards, which honor the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community.

For more information on NACD's commitment to advancing DE&I at the board level and to learn more about insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, visit the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance®.

