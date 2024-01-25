NACD Embarks on a New Initiative with e.l.f. Beauty

News provided by

National Association of Corporate Directors

25 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

NACD and e.l.f. Beauty Join Forces to Change the Landscape of Corporate Boardrooms

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing approximately 24,000 directors nationwide, announced a new partnership with the trailblazing beauty company, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF).

Currently, there are only four public companies in the United States (out of 4,200+) with a board of directors that is two-thirds women and one-third diverse—one of which is e.l.f. Beauty. The company puts women and diversity in the highest level of decision-making power, and the business results—19 consecutive quarters of growth—speak for themselves.

Since its founding 20 years ago, e.l.f. Beauty—whose acronym stands for "eyes. lips. face."—has made the best of beauty accessible through premium quality cosmetics and skin care sold at an extraordinary value. Their vision is to create a different kind of beauty company through positivity, inclusivity, and accessibility, and the company is committed to championing every eye, lip, and face in beauty and beyond. Through their partnership with NACD, e.l.f. Beauty is proud to take a meaningful role in helping organizations assemble diverse and inclusive boards.

NACD and e.l.f. Beauty are united in their belief that a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) starts with a highly skilled, diverse, and inclusive board. Their partnership will raise awareness of the pivotal work being done by the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™ to create pathways for diverse talent and foster systematic change that will shape the American boardroom.

Together, NACD and e.l.f. Beauty will launch action-led initiatives in support of this mission:

  • e.l.f. Beauty will sponsor Board preparation training for 20 director candidates through the NACD Accelerate™ program. The candidates will be sourced by NACD, e.l.f. Beauty, and a variety of NACD-affiliated partners that work with the Center for Inclusive Governance. NACD Accelerate is a unique, two-year program that creates a pathway for executives with little or no experience in the boardroom to prepare for board service.
  • e.l.f. Beauty will be a sponsor of the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance (CFIG). CFIG focuses on DE&I governance and oversight and on bringing together the expertise, resources, and influence to create systemic change to shape the American boardroom.

"We're proud to partner with an organization that cares so deeply about DE&I practices," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "We know that the e.l.f. Beauty sponsorship of the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance will benefit not only NACD, but all our members and employees."

"We are honored to join NACD to impact positive change," said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty chair and CEO. "It takes intention to create change, and like NACD, e.l.f. Beauty is passionate to influence diverse, equal, and inclusive boardrooms. At e.l.f., we have demonstrated that diverse governance drives long-term business growth and unlocks the full potential of a company. We are deeply committed to helping other companies diversify their boards and shape cultures to create positive, empowering, long-lasting change."

About NACD:

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today. NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next. With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.

About e.l.f Beauty:

e.l.f. Beauty builds brands designed to disrupt norms, shape culture, and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity, and accessibility. A digitally disruptive brand from the start, we launched in 2004 selling premium-quality makeup for $1 online. Today, we have five visionary, purpose-driven brands, all of which make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. Our brand portfolio includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Naturium, Well People, and Keys Soulcare. With a focus on clean, cruelty free, and vegan products, we are also the first beauty company with a Fair Trade™ certified manufacturing facility. e.l.f. Beauty brands are sold online and at leading beauty, mass market, and specialty retailers in the US and internationally.

Press Contacts
Shannon Bernauer
[email protected]
571-367-3688

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

Also from this source

NACD EQUIPS BOARD DIRECTORS TO NAVIGATE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES WITH NEWLY LAUNCHED BOARD VISION™ PODCAST

NACD EQUIPS BOARD DIRECTORS TO NAVIGATE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES WITH NEWLY LAUNCHED BOARD VISION™ PODCAST

What does the boardroom of the future look like? How can boards help their organizations be resilient in the face of the unknown? The National...
NATIONAL SURVEY OF MORE THAN 500 NACD DIRECTORS REVEALS ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, INCREASED REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS, CYBERSECURITY CONCERNS, AND COMPETITION FOR TALENT AS TOP CONCERNS FOR 2024

NATIONAL SURVEY OF MORE THAN 500 NACD DIRECTORS REVEALS ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, INCREASED REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS, CYBERSECURITY CONCERNS, AND COMPETITION FOR TALENT AS TOP CONCERNS FOR 2024

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing approximately 24,000 board members, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.