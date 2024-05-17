NACD Invites Nominations for 2024 NACD Directorship 100™ Awards

Annual Awards Recognize the Most Influential Directors and Governance Leaders and Sets the Stage for Boardroom Excellence

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing 24,000+ corporate board members, today announces its call for nominations for the 2024 NACD Directorship 100™.

The annual NACD Directorship 100 Awards is the premier awards program in governance and business that recognize the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence through innovation, courage, and integrity.

The awards program includes the presentation of six highly sought-after honors:

Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award

Public Company Director of the Year

Private Company Director of the Year

Nonprofit Director of the Year

NACD Directorship 100: Directors

NACD Directorship 100: Governance Professionals

"The NACD Directorship 100 Awards program highlights the exemplary efforts of governance professionals and directors who navigate the complexities of the boardroom and the governance and business ecosystems," says NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "We are honored to celebrate visionary leaders who drive innovation, challenge norms, and strive towards positive change."

Nominations will be accepted now through June 30, 2024, and more information on award criteria, the nomination process and past winners is available here.

This year's honorees will be featured in the Winter issue of Directorship™ magazine on the annual list of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance and honored at the 2024 NACD Directorship 100™ Awards Gala in New York City on December 16, 2024.

For more information, including event sponsorship, contact [email protected].

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. For more than 47 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.

NACD's value insights, professional development events and resources, such as the NACD Directors Summit™ and the NACD Directorship Certification® program, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members across over 20 Chapters, boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at www.nacdonline.org.

Media Contact

Shannon Bernauer

[email protected]

571-367-3688

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors