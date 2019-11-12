NACD Members Meet on Marco Island for 48th Annual Meeting

MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 members of the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) are descending on Marco Island, Florida this week for the association's 48th Annual Meeting. An impressive lineup of speakers are on tap to discuss a range of issues facing chemical distribution, including transportation concerns throughout the supply chain, changes in our economy, and the regulatory environment in Washington.

This year's NACD Annual Meeting focuses on the importance of delivering Trusted Value throughout all stages of chemical distribution. Attendees will explore platforms being used to better serve value, as well as opportunities to collaborate on industry challenges and best practices.

Kicking off the meeting with a keynote address is famed Dallas Cowboys' Head Coach Jimmy Johnson. Coach Johnson will talk about the lessons he learned from his storied career in sports and how they apply to both business and life.

Attendees will also have a chance to give back to the local community during a "Filling Station Packing Party." Partnering with Food Angels, a local nonprofit that seeks to address hunger and homelessness in Collier County, Annual Meeting attendees will pack kid-friendly, accessible, shelf-stable foods for homeless students in South Florida.

Key sessions at the Annual Meeting include:

Innovative Ways to Provide Value - Jason Young, Southwest Airlines

During his session, Jason Young will highlight how companies can provide excellent customer service and achieve high employee morale — all while delivering "Trusted Value" in innovative and new ways.

The Economic Advantage: Make Data Work for You - Brian Beaulieu, ITR Economics

Back by popular demand, ITR Economics' Brian Beaulieu will demystify the economic trends and leading economic indicators driving our ever-changing industry. Prior to joining ITR Economics, Brian served as an economist for the U.S. Department of Labor.

Finding Business Stability in 2020 Uncertainty - Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report

Cook Political Report National Editor Amy Walter will break down the issues, trends, and events that are shaping the policy discussion in our nation's capital, and translate that into actionable insights for distributors.

NACD and its more than 430 member companies are vital to the chemical supply chain providing products to over 750,000 end users. NACD members are leaders in health, safety, security, and environmental performance through implementation of Responsible Distribution, established in 1991 as a condition of membership and a third-party-verified management practice. For more information, visit www.NACD.com.

