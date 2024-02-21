NACD Northern California Announces New Leadership Council to Help Shape Corporate Governance in the Region

https://northerncalifornia.nacdonline.org/

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NACD Northern California ( https://northerncalifornia.nacdonline.org/ ) announced its new leadership council, a group of key advisors and partners of NACD who will help shape the future of corporate governance within Northern California's board director community.

The NACD Northern California Leadership Council will bring together leaders from various industries who are experts in the world of corporate governance. They will work together to foster and celebrate excellence in the community by sharing thought leadership with expert insights on risks facing the boardroom in the next five years.

The leadership council members include Donoghue Clarke (San Jose managing principal, EY), Keith Dorsey (managing partner and US practice leader, Boyden), Mary Francis (corporate secretary and chief governance officer, Chevron), Kumar Parakala (president, GHD Digital), Louis Lehot (partner, Foley & Lardner), Tony Perazzo (West Region managing partner and the Greater Bay Area office managing partner, Grant Thornton LLP), Joseph Talmadge (senior vice president, Heffernan Insurance Brokers), Tara Tays (partner, Pay Governance LLC), and Catherine Zinn (chief client officer, Baker Botts). More information can be found on the website .

"We are delighted to form the NACD Northern California Leadership Council with such an experienced and thoughtful group of individuals from organizations that have made a commitment to lead in corporate governance," said Claudia Fan Munce, NACD Northern California's board chair. "Bringing these leaders together to discuss the issues facing board directors will be a wonderful opportunity to ensure directors are prepared for what will face them in the upcoming years."

The leadership council will release a series of reports to provide strategic insights and guidance on emerging trends and challenges in corporate governance that affect board leaders, such as geopolitics, climate/sustainability, AI, cybersecurity, and executive compensation/human capital issues. Additionally, the council will curate virtual programming, exclusive dinners, and interviews to engage the local NACD community in these pivotal conversations.

ABOUT THE NACD NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CHAPTER

NACD Northern California Chapter provides a forum for 2,300 NACD members to exchange knowledge and discuss leading boardroom practices. NACD's 20-plus chapters enhance the value of NACD membership by providing directors with a local forum to address governance challenges to elevate their board's performance.

Members benefit from peer-to-peer discussions on critical issues such as cyber risk, CEO succession planning, activism, and leadership. To learn more about NACD Northern California, please visit www.nacdnortherncalifornia.org .

