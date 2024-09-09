NACD Northern California Chapter Welcomes Corporate Governance Leaders Maggie Wilderotter and Robin Washington to Its Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NACD Northern California announced the appointment of two highly esteemed governance leaders, Maggie Wilderotter and Robin Washington, to its board of directors. Renowned for their exceptional leadership and deep-rooted expertise, Wilderotter and Washington bring a wealth of knowledge to the chapter, further solidifying its position as a premier education and community resource for corporate directors in the region.

Currently serving on the boards of Costco Wholesale, Docusign, Fortinet, and others, Wilderotter is one of the most highly respected directors in the country. Her strategic acumen and proven track record of success have made her a sought-after advisor to numerous organizations. "I am thrilled to join the NACD Northern California board and contribute to its mission of elevating boardroom standards and fostering effective governance," says Wilderotter. "I look forward to collaborating with fellow directors to drive innovative practices and supporting others to rise to serve on boards."

A distinguished leader in the technology sector, Robin Washington is a member of the boards of Salesforce, Meta, and others. Her extensive experience as a senior executive, coupled with her passion for corporate governance, makes her an invaluable asset to the NACD Northern California Chapter. "Joining the NACD Northern California board is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of corporate governance," says Washington. "I am eager to leverage my experience to support and mentor fellow directors while advancing best practices in corporate governance."

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Maggie and Robin to our board," says Claudia Fan Munce, chair of the NACD Northern California Chapter. "Their exceptional leadership and commitment to elevating all directors in the region, both public and venture-backed, will undoubtedly elevate our chapter to new heights."

About NACD Northern California: The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next. With an ever-expanding community of approximately 24,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. 2,500 NACD members reside in the Northern California footprint. They are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and the community they serve. https://www.nacdonline.org/northern-california/

Media contact:

David Perry & Associates, Inc / (415) 676-7007 / [email protected]

SOURCE NACD Northern California Chapter