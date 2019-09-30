NACDD Announces FY20 Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors CEO John W. Robitscher, MPH, and Board President Mónica Morales, MPA, welcome the FY20 Board of Directors, whose term begins Oct. 1 and will continue through Sept. 30, 2020. NACDD's Representative Members (U.S. State and Territorial Health Departments' Chronic Disease Directors) voted for a President-Elect and three Directors-at-Large, thus filling all seats on the 17-Member Board.

"Our Membership elects our Board, and invariably, our Members choose talented experts and strong leaders to help guide the Vision for our Association," said Robitscher. "With their support, we look forward to another year of historic growth for NACDD so that we can continue to contribute prominently to our nation's work preventing chronic disease and promoting health."

NACDD's new Board President, Mónica Morales, is the Deputy Director for the Center for Healthy Communities at the California Department of Public Health. She oversees programs that address environmental and occupational health, injury prevention, chronic diseases, and substance use and addiction.

The FY20 President-Elect is Dr. Susan M. Kansagra, MD, MBA. Dr. Kansagra serves as the Section Chief of Chronic Disease and Injury for the North Carolina Division of Public Health. Mary Manning (Minn.) and Judith Gabriele (N.M.) will remain in their previous roles as Treasurer and Secretary, respectively.

The new Directors-at-Large are:

Cassandra Dove Brown , MPH, the Chief Programs Officer for the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity within the Mississippi State Department of Health.

, MPH, the Chief Programs Officer for the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity within the Mississippi State Department of Health. Ryan Lester , MPH, the Director of the Bureau of Health Promotion at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

, MPH, the Director of the Bureau of Health Promotion at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Teresa Aseret-Manygoats, the Office Chief for the Office of Health Equity and Population Health and the designated State Chronic Disease Director at the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The complete FY20 Board:

Officers

President – Mónica Morales, Calif.



President-Elect – Susan Kansagra, N.C.



Past President – Gabriel Kaplan, Colo.



Treasurer – Mary Manning, Minn.



Secretary – Judith Gabriele , N.M.

Directors-at-Large

Appathurai Balamurugan, Ark.



Cassandra Dove-Brown, Miss.



Karen Girard , Ore.

, Ore.

Ryan Lester, Kan.



Teresa Aseret-Manygoats, Ariz.



Jill Myers Geadelmann , Iowa

,

Tari O'Connor , Alaska

,

Kristi Pier , Md.

, Md.

Shamarial Roberson, Fla.



Linda Scarpetta, Mich.



Sonja Schriever , Idaho

Associate At-Large Member

David Hoffman , N.Y.

NACDD also acknowledges the outgoing Board Members for their service with distinction:

Tomas Aguilar (Penn.),

(Penn.), Margaret Casey (N.Y.), and

(N.Y.), and Namar Zohoori (Ark.).

