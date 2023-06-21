NACDD Launches Center for Health Policy; Liz Ruth Named Vice President

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) is pleased to announce the promotion of Liz Ruth to Vice President (VP) of the new Center for Health Policy (CHP). In this role, Ruth will develop, implement, and manage all aspects of NACDD's policy work.

"Liz has been such a great asset to our Association," said NACDD's CEO John W. Robitscher. "She has played an integral role in expanding our policy and advocacy work and has led the launch of the Center for Health Policy."

Ruth will continue to work with staff across State Health Departments to develop policy approaches and resources to advance chronic disease prevention and health promotion. She will monitor, track, and analyze relevant legislative and regulatory policies at the national, state, and local levels, and serve as the primary decision-maker as it relates to all policy and governmental affair initiatives.

"Policy change can improve the health of the population," Ruth said. "We want NACDD to be the leading voice for including all levels of prevention in the policy discourse. We are excited for the Center of Health Policy to amplify the work our members are doing to address chronic disease in their states. We plan to communicate to policymakers at every level how prevention is the way we can change the trajectory of health in the United States."

Prior to NACDD, Ruth spent two years as a research fellow in CDC's Office of the Associate Director for Policy and Strategy and nine years in Washington in a variety of policy roles. She served as a legislative assistant in the office of Senator Deb Fischer (NE), where she managed a policy portfolio including health, labor, and education issues.

NACDD launched its Center for Health Policy to leverage its long-running success in advocacy to ensure chronic disease prevention is included in all policies, including sectors like housing, transportation, and social justice.

"The epidemic of chronic disease continues to ravage our country. If we don't make intentional policy changes, we are doing a serious disservice to the next generation," Robitscher added. "Through this Center, we are committed to being a national leader for chronic disease prevention and health promotion policy, so that all Americans can lead healthier lives free from chronic disease."

