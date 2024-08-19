NACDD named an AJC Top Workplaces Award Winner in 2024

Atlanta-based public health non-profit recognized as a top small business

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplaces. NACDD was recognized as one of the top 75 small businesses in the Atlanta-area based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

"Since 1988, NACDD has been dedicated to supporting and advocating for State and Territorial Health Department Chronic Disease Directors and their teams who protect the health of the public and battle chronic disease in our nation," said Chief Executive Officer John W. Robitscher, MPH. "We unite 7,000 professionals across the U.S. working in state and territorial health departments, non-profit, academia, and the private sector to promote health and reduce the burden of chronic disease."

NACDD is a member-based organization that improves the health of the public by strengthening state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and management. NACDD's core membership is composed of 59 state and territorial health department chronic disease directors and their teams who protect the health of the public, promote healthy lifestyles, and work "upstream" to address the root causes of chronic conditions. As a national, non-profit professional Association, we advocate, educate, and provide technical assistance, to inform programming and grow chronic disease prevention knowledge, leadership, and capacity.

AJC's Top Workplace awards are based upon confidential surveys that uniquely measure the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, among other metrics.

"Everything we do at NACDD is based on our mission, which guides every decision, drives our innovation, and unites our team with a common purpose to create meaningful impact in the world," added Robitscher. "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for our organization, especially because it comes authentically from the feedback of our employees."

For more information on careers at NACDD, please visit https://chronicdisease.org/careers/.

National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) and its more than 7,000 Members seek to strengthen state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and control. Established in 1988, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NACDD is the only membership association of its kind to serve and represent every chronic disease division in all U.S. states and territories.

