NACDD Releases FY 2021 Chronic Disease White Paper Supporting Funding for Prevention of Leading Causes of Death and Disease in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) has published its annual white paper to promote investment in chronic disease prevention and health promotion.

"We must not wait for the day that we outlive our children because of the rising burden of chronic disease in the United States – we must act today," said John W. Robitscher, MPH, CEO of the Association. "The rising cost of healthcare in the United States is preventable, but only if we invest in evidence-based programs within our communities to help people promote their own health," he said.

To further support advocacy for chronic disease prevention and control, the new white paper "Chronic Disease Prevention: The Key to Improving Life and Healthcare," highlights the critical need to invest in prevention in order to improve quality of life for Americans and reduce healthcare costs.

The white paper's author, Board Member and Chair of the Government Affairs Committee Dr. David Hoffman, notes that 86 percent of all of the nation's healthcare costs are related to chronic diseases, many of which are preventable. Dr. Hoffman identifies several evidence-based opportunities for prevention among the leading drivers of chronic disease costs: diabetes, heart disease and stroke, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease.

"Chronic diseases are one of the most important and direct factors in the high cost of healthcare in the United States, and their prevention can significantly level the playing field so that all Americans can contribute productively to their communities," said Dr. Hoffman.

NACDD encourages its members to share the white paper through social media (@NACDDInfo and Facebook.com/ChronicDiseaseDirectors) and with their stakeholders to help demonstrate the value and significance of chronic disease prevention, treatment, and control within their own communities.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors

Promoting Health. Preventing Disease.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) and its more than 7,0000 Members seek to strengthen state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and control in states and nationally. Established in 1988, in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NACDD is the only membership association of its kind to serve and represent every chronic disease division in all states and U.S. territories. For more information, visit chronicdisease.org.

CONTACT: Paige Rohe, prohe@chronicdisease.org

SOURCE National Association of Chronic Disease Directors

Related Links

www.chronicdisease.org

