NACE Announces Three New Partners for 2020

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of NACE's mission to be the premier resource and community for catering and event professionals, NACE aims to provide members with the tools and resources needed to advance their careers, build their skills, and grow their business.

NACE partners are an invaluable resource to both the NACE community and the industry as a whole. This is shown through insights into cutting-edge technology, sourcing sustainable event ware, providing education for catering and event professionals, and more. Dedicated to advancing the industry, NACE partners provide valuable education and resources, which empower our members to thrive in their careers and businesses. "We are thrilled that Curate, FreshBooks, and Wedding Industry Speakers have joined our family, because NACE truly is a family." Cathi Horner, CAE, Director, Chapter and Partner Relations.

Curate, FreshBooks, and Wedding Industry Speakers join Catering Magazine, Catersource/TSE, CORT Events, Goodshuffle Pro, Instawork, StaffMate Online, The Brand Booth, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and VerTerra as companies making it easy for catering and event professionals to create one-of-a-kind events for their clients.

Learn more about the national partnership program at www.nace.net/partners.

ABOUT NACE

The National Association for Catering and Events represents caterers, event planners and event professionals. Our members are a passionate and vibrant community of innovators, organizers, and creators who look to us for resources and networks that help them thrive. Our services include education and certification programs, conferences and events, awards, career services, and programs that support our vital chapter network. Learn more at www.nace.net.

ABOUT CURATE

Curate is the platform for full-service catering companies that saves time on the proposal process and helps increase bookings. Unlike Word documents and PDF invoices, Curate elevates the client experience with modern technology and interactive proposals.

ABOUT FRESHBOOKS

FreshBooks Select is an all-in-one accounting solution built specifically for small businesses that want to grow bigger. It's filled with everything you need to manage your books, including invoicing, expensing, and double-entry accounting tools. The best part? It's designed to be simple and easy-to-use, so you'll spend less time on paperwork and more time putting on amazing events your clients will remember.

ABOUT WEDDING INDUSTRY SPEAKERS

Wedding Industry Speakers is a one-stop-shop to help you vet and find your next speaker. Here you will find extensive portfolios as well as convenient speaker kits with everything you need to promote their appearance at your event. They've taken the guesswork and risk out of choosing your next featured speaker with this powerful tool.

