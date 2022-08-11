NACE One Award Winners Announced

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Catering and Events recognized the best in the industry at the NACE One Awards Gala during the annual NACE Experience Conference, which was held in Orlando, Florida in July.

Entries were received from catering, hospitality, and event professionals and companies across the country competing in categories such as Chapter Diversity and Inclusion, Micro Event of the Year, Frontline Hero, Hall of Fame, and more.

NACE One Awards Gala NACE One Awards Gala 2

Catering and event professionals judged nominees and selected the winners based on creative qualities.

Congratulations to our winners:

Industry Awards

Partner of the Year

Encore Global

Event Photography of the Year (Corporate)

Jodi Harris, Sight & Sound Events

Event Photography of the Year (Wedding)

Caroline and Brian's Wedding, Stephen Gossett, Noveli Wedding Photography

Team Event of the Year

Cafe Natalie Catering

EB Inc Events

LG Event Entertainment and Production

Plan Our Day

Event Production of the Year (Social)

Anna Garcia, Addison Reserve Country Club

Catered Event of the Year

The 2021 Claire's Army Gala by Plate Perfect Catering

Wedding of the Year

Social by Dana

Speaker of the Year

Aleya Harris, CPCE

Frontline Hero

Megan Estrada

Event Entertainment of the Year

Jodi Harris, Sight & Sound Events

Event Design and Décor of the Year

Jaclyn Watson Events

Virtual Event of the Year

Seattle Lives: Wish Night 2021

Micro Event of the Year

J Barry Designs

Innovator of the Year

Instawork

Individual Awards

Hall of Fame Award

Cindy Marshall, CPCE

Member of the Year

Dana Kadwell, CPCE

Student Member of the Year

Olivia Betka

George Zell Spirit of NACE

Dawn Peterson, CPCE

Emerging Member of the Year

Jamie Adams, CPCE

Chapter Awards

Chapter of the Year (20-49 members)

NACE Alamo

Chapter of the Year (50+ members)

NACE Triangle

Chapter Program of the Year (20-49 members)

NACE Richmond

Chapter Program of the Year (50+ members)

NACE Houston

Chapter Fundraising Event of the Year (20-49 members)

NACE Tacoma South Puget Sound

Chapter Fundraising Event of the Year (50+ members)

NACE Boston

Chapter Diversity and Inclusion

NACE Boston

Chapter Engagement

NACE Phoenix

Chapter Education Program of the Year (50+ members)

NACE Dallas/Fort Worth

Chapter Community Service of the Year (20-49 members)

NACE Las Vegas

Chapter Community Service of the Year (50+ members)

NACE Houston

Chapter Hybrid/Virtual Program of the Year

NACE Richmond

For more information on our awards program, visit nace.net/nace-one-awards.

About National Association for Catering and Events

The National Association for Catering and Events represents caterers, event planners and event professionals. Our members are a passionate and vibrant community of innovators, organizers, and creators who look to us for resources and networks that help them thrive. Our services include education and certification programs, conferences and events, awards, career services, and programs that support our vital chapter network. Learn more at www.nace.net.

Contact: Charmayne Branch, 410-290-5410, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association for Catering and Events