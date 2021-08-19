Nacelle Raises $50m in Series B Funding To Grow Headless Platform That Enables Composable Commerce

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacelle, the headless commerce platform for composing best-of-breed solutions, today announced $50 million in Series B funding from Tiger Global. Coming just six months after its Series A, Nacelle will invest the new round to accelerate its go-to-market, as well as to continue to expand its customer success, partner relations, and product development.

Nacelle empowers commerce business and technology leaders to compose headless solutions quickly with low risk, by providing a single unified GraphQL API layer that accelerates both access to backend systems and shopping experiences. By providing performant, out-of-the-box integrations with popular commerce platforms, storefronts, CMS, PIMs and more, frontend developers can focus on creating experiences that differentiate their brand in today's experience economy. Brands begin their journey to composable commerce by using their existing tech stack while abstracting the complexity of the API layer. Built for scale, Nacelle is a purpose-built event driven system that enables connected systems to receive real time updates to changes in state from all upstream services.

"Brands are turning to headless commerce to accelerate their pace of innovation and create unique and compelling online shopping experiences," said Brian Andersen, CEO and Founder of Nacelle. "Yet we've seen even the most creative combination of content and commerce get bogged down with slow-loading storefronts, long development cycles, and spaghetti code implementations. Smart commerce leaders are getting ahead of the headless curve by focusing on performance, developer productivity, and simplifying the adoption of best-of-breed, modern technology." Gartner predicts that 50% of new commerce capabilities will be incorporated as API-centric SaaS services by 2023, a massive shift in the commerce platform landscape.

Over the past two years, Nacelle has become the de facto standard for Shopify Plus merchants going headless that want to continue to take advantage of Shopify's functionality and ecosystem. Dozens of leading direct-to-consumer brands on Shopify Plus have chosen Nacelle to go headless and accelerate time to value. Clean-beauty giant ILIA Beauty saw a 20% increase in developer deployments after go-live, enabling new experiences for customers.

"We went headless with Nacelle in order to better serve our customers with a fast, modern PWA and to empower our development team through adopting a modern tech stack," says Albert Chong, VP of Digital at ILIA Beauty. "We believe that the flexibility to swap out platforms and choose what tools would bring the best customer experience for our brand is important, and the Nacelle platform allows us to do that."

The new round of funding will accelerate Nacelle's expansion and represents a significant step on the journey to composable commerce. "Nacelle is poised to meet the demand it's getting from customers on a wide variety of platforms and to continue to set the bar for the composable future." Steven Kramer, board member and former EVP of Hybris, said. "Even the most innovative Heads of Commerce and CTOs don't want to walk away from their tech-stack entirely or want to leverage investments already made in other core systems. Nacelle provides a low-risk path to headless commerce adoption while enabling speed, scale, flexibility and future-proofing."

About Nacelle

Nacelle is the headless commerce platform for composing best-of-breed solutions. FTD, Something Navy, Boll & Branch and Barefoot Dreams have chosen Nacelle to go headless and accelerate time to value while seeing dramatic improvements in store performance, developer velocity, and flexibility. Nacelle is a 100% remote company that believes in core values of: forever learning, honesty and integrity, ownership, and teamwork. It is backed by Tiger Global, Inovia Capital, Index Ventures, Accomplice, Lerer Hippeau, High Alpha and Silas Capital. To learn more visit www.nacelle.com.

About Tiger Global

Tiger Global Management, LLC is an investment firm that deploys capital globally. The firm's fundamentally oriented investments focus primarily on the global internet, software, financial technology, consumer and industrial sectors. The private equity strategy has a ten-year investment horizon and targets growth-oriented private companies. Such investments have included Spotify, Harry's, Warby Parker, Peloton, JD.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yandex, Mail.ru Group, Despegar, Ola and Flipkart. The public equity efforts emphasize deep due diligence on individual companies and long-term secular themes. Tiger Global was founded in 2001 and is based in New York with affiliate offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangalore and Melbourne.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Burnes, Nacelle

[email protected]

SOURCE Nacelle

Related Links

http://www.nacelle.com

