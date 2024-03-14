Nacelle Unveils Game-Changing Personalization Solution for E-Commerce

Powered by Generative AI, Nacelle's New Personalization Solution Helps Brands Generate Highly Segmented Content 10x Faster Than Conventional Methods, Driving Higher Sales.

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacelle, a leader in e-commerce innovation, today unveiled its latest advancement in digital retail personalization, designed to redefine how brands engage with their diverse, new and existing customer bases. Amidst the growing need for bespoke content in e-commerce, Nacelle's new personalization solution is a vital tool for marketers looking to navigate the challenges of scaling content across varied audiences without the growing constraints of time, budget, and resources.

A study from McKinsey & Company found that 71% percent of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions, and 76% of consumers get frustrated when this doesn't happen. However, since most new customers are not logged in when they start browsing, a hyper-personalized e-commerce experience has historically been incredibly difficult and time-consuming for teams to execute and nearly impossible to build for 50+ customer segments while adjusting for new products, promotions and seasonality.

Nacelle's 'Remix Flow' Solution

When customers experience a personalized online shopping experience, research shows it drives a 10-15% lift in revenue. Nacelle's new 'Remix Flow' technology enables brands to effortlessly generate highly segmented content at a pace ten times faster than conventional methods, allowing growing brands to personally connect with a wide variety of audiences in a way that makes each customer feel valued and understood, resulting in higher sales.

Nacelle is already well-versed in a company's default shopping experience, but its robust integration capabilities also understand all of the data in a company's ecosystem, like its product catalog, inventory, orders, and the editorial content used across a company's channels. Nacelle uses that data to create a very accurate brand voice, combined with other core information like the campaigns marketing teams are running and the diverse customer segments they are targeting.

Lastly, Nacelle takes a company's default shopping experience and other internal data to remix it into one that is hyper-personalized and tailored for each individual. This approach simplifies content customization and significantly expands a merchant's capacity to effectively engage with multiple audience segments.

Integrated Connection with Meta

Nacelle's solution also integrates with merchants' Meta accounts, enabling the transformation of static landing pages into dynamic, personalized content landscapes. This feature enhances the user experience, leading to higher conversion rates and fostering deeper customer engagement.

Nacelle's Sophisticated Product Recommendation Engine

A standout feature of Nacelle's latest offering is its sophisticated product recommendation engine, crafted to optimize conversion rates and elevate average order values. By intelligently suggesting products that align with customer preferences, Nacelle's technology enhances the shopping journey and cements customer loyalty by ensuring every recommendation is a step towards a more personalized shopping experience. In fact, 78% of customers state that personalized content makes them more likely to repurchase from a retailer.

"In the rapidly evolving world of e-commerce, the ability to deliver a personalized shopping experience is not just a luxury—it's a necessity for staying ahead and for growth. Nacelle is giving merchants the tools they need to transform their digital storefronts into dynamic, engaging platforms that speak directly to each segmented audience. This technology is about increasing conversion rates and building lasting customer relationships by offering them a uniquely tailored experience that meets their needs and exceeds their expectations. We're excited to see how this solution will empower our merchants to achieve unprecedented levels of customer engagement and business growth," said Brian Anderson, CEO of Nacelle.

With this launch, Nacelle reaffirms its commitment to empowering e-commerce brands with the latest, innovative solutions that address the pressing needs of modern digital retail for companies of all sizes. By breaking down the barriers to personalized content creation, Nacelle sets a new standard for customer engagement in the e-commerce sector.

About Nacelle

Nacelle, the leading Commerce Experience Platform, elevates e-commerce conversion rates by an average of 28%. We provide optimized one-click checkout, content personalization, and AI-powered product recommendations. Our advanced headless APIs and composable technology set the standard for enterprise commerce excellence, providing robust solutions for today's dynamic online retail environment. Nacelle is backed by prominent, world-class investors like Tiger Global, Index Ventures, and iNovia. For more information, visit nacelle.com.

Experience the next level of e-commerce personalization with Nacelle. Transform your digital strategy and forge deeper connections with your customers. See this solution in action at ShopTalk.

SOURCE Nacelle