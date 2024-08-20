NACFE Announces Run on Less - Messy Middle

A real-world demonstration to decarbonize Class 8 long-haul trucks — the 9% of the market that contributes 48% of the emissions — is set for September 2025.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-haul segment of trucking — the one most people think of when you say the word "trucking"— represents only 9% of total trucking, yet it is responsible for 48% of heavy-duty trucking-related emissions*. To showcase the various options for decarbonizing this segment of the trucking industry, the North America Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and RMI are announcing the kickoff of Run on Less – Messy Middle, which will focus on heavy-duty long-haul return-to-base and over-the-road trucking.

This is the fifth event in the Run on Less series, which began in 2017 with seven diesel-powered trucks running over real routes with real freight during a three-week period to demonstrate just how many miles you can get from a gallon of diesel. NACFE monitored the vehicles that averaged 10 MPG over the three weeks of the Run — well above the industry average. In 2019, NACFE shifted the focus of the Run to regional haul. In 2021, recognizing the developments in the electric vehicle space, NACFE focused on electric vehicles and in 2023 the focus of the Run shifted to fleet depots that have 15 or more electric vehicles deployed in one location.

"Each Run has tried to mirror market issues," says Mike Roeth, NACFE's executive director. "This Run is no different. We are calling it Run on Less – Messy Middle because today's fleet managers have a variety of options when it comes to what will power their vehicles. While other market segments have proven to be a good fit for battery electric vehicles, we are still looking for the best solutions for the long-haul segment of the industry now and in the future."

All trucks in this Run will be Class 8 (33,001+ pounds gross vehicle weight) sleeper or day cab configurations and will feature approximately 10 fleets deploying trucks with differing decarbonization solutions including battery electric, hydrogen fuel cells and engines, renewable natural gas, renewable and bio diesel, hybrids and energy efficiency features for all fuel types.

"There is a great deal of work being done in the long-haul segment of the market to decarbonize it. This upcoming Run will give us the opportunity to showcase the realities of that market to help fleets make more informed decisions now and in the future about which powertrain options make the most sense for their Class 8 long-haul routes," Roeth explains.

While all the details of the Run have not been confirmed, it we will take place in September 2025 and again feature NACFE's popular pre-Run Bootcamp series and metrics and dashboards on the Run on Less website. NACFE will be sharing results and Run updates via its social media channels, blogs and videos during the Run, and will publish a report that shares all the findings from the Run early in 2026.

"We are excited to begin vetting fleets to participate in the Run and to sign on sponsors to help underwrite the cost of the Run," Roeth says. For more details click here.

"All of us at NACFE and RMI are excited to be working on the fifth freight efficiency demonstration in the Run on Less series and look forward to bringing some clarity to the Messy Middle of long-haul trucking," he concludes.

* According to NREL's report, Decarbonizing Medium- & Heavy-Duty On-Road Vehicles: Zero-Emission Vehicles Cost Analysis

ABOUT RUN ON LESS: Run on Less is a biennial demonstration showcasing advancements in freight efficiency. The event takes place over the course of three weeks and has fleets across North America moving freight in their normal operations to show how it is possible to operate efficiently with today's technologies. Each truck in the Run is outfitted with a telematics device allowing NACFE to track key metrics. The first Run took place in 2017 and featured seven fleets that averaged 10 MPG over in long haul routes over the course of the Run. Run on Less Regional, held in 2019, featured 10 fleets that averaged 8.4 miles in regional haul routes during the Run. Run on Less – Electric, held in 2021 featured 13 trucks operating electric vehicles on real routes carrying real freight. Run on Less – Electric DEPOT featured 10 fleets with 15 or more electric trucks at a depot. Visit www.runonless.com.

ABOUT NACFE: The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) works to drive the development and adoption of efficiency enhancing, environmentally beneficial, and cost-effective technologies, services, and operational practices in the movement of goods across North America. NACFE provides independent, unbiased research, including Confidence Reports on available technologies and Guidance Reports on emerging ones, which highlight the benefits and consequences of each, and deliver decision-making tools for fleets, manufacturers, and others. NACFE partners with RMI on a variety of projects including the Run on Less demonstration series, electric trucks, emissions reductions, and low-carbon supply chains. Visit NACFE.org or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @NACFE_Freight

ABOUT RMI: RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world's most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing. More information on RMI can be found at www.rmi.org or follow them on Twitter @RockyMtnInst.

