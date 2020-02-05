Nacha Announces it is Building Phixius, a New Platform to EnableSharing of Payment-Related Information for the U.S. Financial Services Industry

Nacha is building Phixius in response to industry calls to simplify and automate the process of exchanging payment-related information. Currently, the use of bilateral agreements creates inefficiency and restricts broader participation. Additionally, existing manual processing results in administrative errors, misdirected payments and opportunities for fraud.

Phixius is intended to enable companies to exchange payment-related information regarding products and services to improve fraud protection, automate manual processes and improve customer experiences. It can be used to reduce the cost of producing and sending checks and standardize information sharing. Nacha plans to make Phixius available to early adopter organizations in May 2020.

"Traditionally, the exchange of payment-related information has consisted of multiple bilateral agreements. Unfortunately, that limits broader industry adoption and fails to address today's interoperability expectations. Phixius changes all of that," said George Throckmorton Nacha Managing Director and Executive Director of Afinis Interoperability Standards. "Phixius eliminates the need for multiple data exchange agreements by leveraging blockchain technology, standardization and rules that govern network participants."

By using blockchain, Afinis interoperable and standardized APIs, and ISO 20022, Phixius will provide the necessary features and functionality to safely and securely facilitate payment information exchange among all participants.

Nacha also announced that it has selected the Ernst & Young LLP (EY) to help develop Phixius.

"EY is delighted to work with Nacha on the development of Phixius," said Jennifer Lucas, Managing Director, Ernst & Young LLP and the EY Americas FSO Advisory Payments Lead. "This industry platform is designed to address many pain points in the adoption of electronic payments."

To learn more about Phixius contact George Throckmorton at gthrockmorton@nacha.org or go to Phixius.org.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2019, 24.7 billion payments and nearly $56 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Afinis Interoperability Standards

Afinis is a membership-based governance organization supported by Nacha that brings together diverse collaborators – through innovative and agile processes – to develop implementable, interoperable, and portable financial services standards across operating environments and platforms. Afinis brings together thought leaders and leading technologists from financial institutions, fintechs and solution providers, businesses, governments, and nonprofit organizations to rapidly develop API products through use of Afinis' platform for standardized API product discovery, application testing, and developer collaboration. For more information and to learn how to join, visit Afinis.org.

