Nacha Announces New Officers and Directors for 2021

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha today announced its newest Board Members.

Seven senior executives began terms as Nacha Directors Jan. 1, 2021. These individuals include one current Director who returned to the Board for another term and six individuals who are new to the Nacha Board.

"The Nacha Board provides strategic guidance related to governance of the modern ACH Network and to Nacha as an industry association," said Nacha President and CEO Jane Larimer. "Nacha Board members bring their keen insights and diversity in thought, experience and perspective, which keeps Nacha and the modern ACH Network thriving."

Additionally, for 2021, the Board of Directors elected Joe W. Hussey, Managing Director at J.P. Morgan to serve as Chairperson; Laura J. Listwan, AAP, CTP, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Payments Products, Fifth Third Bank as Vice Chairperson; and Russell K. Oatman, Senior Vice President, Division Head, Corporate Treasury Services, First National Bank of Omaha as Secretary/Treasurer.



"I want to welcome back both the returning and new members of the Board," said Nacha Chairperson Joe Hussey. "I'm honored to again lead a dedicated group of professionals as we navigate 2021 and work to ensure continued vitality of the ACH Network."

Nacha Board members that recently began their terms are:

Sarah T. Billings , Senior Vice President, Head of Payments Product, Operations & Strategy, Treasury Management, PNC Bank

Vikram Israni , Chief Financial Officer, Wings Financial Credit Union

Tina M. Knapp , CPA, Vice President & Director, Payments & Service Support, ESL Federal Credit Union

AJ McCray, Managing Director, Head of Corporate Payments, Bank of America

Timothy Mills , AAP, Senior Vice President, Emerging Payments, Regions Bank

Philip C. Picillo, Esq. , CTP, Senior Vice President, Treasury & Payment Solutions, Webster Bank

Carl Slabicki , AAP, CTP, Managing Director, BNY Mellon

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 24 billion ACH payments were made in 2019, valued at nearly $56 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation and advisory services.

