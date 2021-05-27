Nacha Announces the Creation of the Faster Payments Professional Certificate Program

HERNDON, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha, in conjunction with the Payments Innovation Alliance and the Payments Associations, announces the creation of the Faster Payments Professional certificate program. First of its kind in the industry, the program will provide payments professionals a holistic view of faster payments, including current offerings – such as Same Day ACH and RTP® – relevant standards, legal perspectives and more, while providing those who complete the program with additional expertise in these areas.

Nacha and the PAs are leaders in payments education and have proficiency in building certificate and accreditation programs and training candidates. The organizations have helped train more than 4,300 ACH Accredited Professionals (AAPs), and nearly 500 Accredited Payments Risk Professionals (APRPs), a recently launched program for professionals who want to demonstrate their expertise in payments system risk across all payment types.

The Payments Innovation Alliance, which launched the Faster Payments Playbook – in conjunction with the U.S. Faster Payments Council – to help financial institutions of all sizes navigate the faster payments landscape, is made up of diverse stakeholders that bring industry experience and expertise to designing the FPP certificate program.

"In just a few years, we've seen the successful implementation and adoption of a number of faster payments channels, including Same Day ACH and RTP. With other innovations on the horizon, it is important for payments professionals to have a course of study to help them learn and then demonstrate their expert knowledge in this dynamic area," said Stephanie Prebish, AAP, CTP, Nacha's Managing Director, Association Services. "With Nacha, the Alliance and the PAs, we have assembled payments experts to design and launch this certificate program."

"The faster payments landscape will continue to change. This certificate program will go a long way to help payments professionals keep up with rapidly evolving demands," said Laura Steele, President and CEO, ePayResources, which is a Payments Association.

"The FPP certificate program is important and necessary for the industry," said Shawn Princell, CEO, Ribbit.ai, and leader of the FPP Project Team for the Alliance. "It is also an opportunity for payments stakeholders to get in on the ground floor and help shape the faster payments certificate program."

The FPP certificate program is expected to launch in 2022. For more information, visit nacha.org/FPP. Industry participants interested in helping design the certificate program, including what it will take for professionals to earn and maintain the FPP certificate, can join the Alliance and its new project team. For more information, visit nacha.org/payments-innovation-alliance.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services. Learn more at Nacha.org.

