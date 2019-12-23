Nacha Confirms Effective Date of Same Day ACH Expansion

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the steward of the ACH Network, Nacha applauds the Federal Reserve Board of Governors' approval today of the extension of the National Settlement Service operating hours, which is necessary for the expansion of Same Day ACH. With the issuance of the notice today by the Board of Governors, Nacha confirms that the effective date of the expansion of Same Day ACH is March 19, 2021.

Same Day ACH is a faster payment option that reaches all U.S. banks and credit unions. Same Day ACH enables virtually any type of ACH payment – including payroll and other consumer Direct Deposits, bill payments, business-to-business payments, and person-to-person payments – to be initiated, settled, posted, and funds made available within a single day.

Expanding the hours of Same Day ACH will enable financial institutions and their customers to submit these types of Same Day ACH payments later on any banking day. Expanded hours and a higher per-payment dollar limit have been the two enhancements to Same Day ACH most commonly requested by users of the ACH Network. An increase in the Same Day ACH dollar limit to $100,000 per transaction is set to take effect in March 2020.

Adoption of Same Day ACH is strong. During the first three quarters of 2019, the use of Same Day ACH soared 41% over the same time in 2018. Nacha estimates that by the end of the year, 250 million Same Day ACH payments will have been made in 2019; and 500 million will have been made since the inception of the service.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2018, there were 27 billion ACH payments, and more than $51 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact: Nacha Media

(703) 561-3952

media@nacha.org

SOURCE Nacha

Related Links

http://www.nacha.org

