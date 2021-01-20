Nacha Launches SPEAK and Expands its Leadership in Payments Education

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha announces the launch of SPEAK (Strengthening Payments Engagement and Knowledge), its new online, on-demand learning system that further expands its leadership in payments education.

Presented in collaboration with its Payments Association members and other industry experts, SPEAK is designed to help professionals keep current on developments in the payments industry. The subscription-based learning management platform provides courses developed by respected leaders in payments on topics including ACH, account validation, APIs, artificial intelligence, faster payments, risk and compliance, Same Day ACH and more. SPEAK will continually be updated with new courses.

"Nacha has been a leader in providing comprehensive payments education for professionals of all levels for much of its existence. The launch of SPEAK is an expansion of our leadership role – this time in the virtual learning space," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "We are especially appreciative of the opportunity to work with our PA members to develop and deliver top-level education via this new learning platform.

"SPEAK is an economical way for the industry to engage and bolster its payments education, as well as an opportunity for payments professionals to demonstrate their commitment to continued education to their employer," Larimer said.

Within SPEAK, many courses are designed for the busy professional. Subscribers may take courses at their own pace, and have the option to carve out a clear learning path in a particular topic and ultimately earn learning badges and micro-credentials. Additionally, some courses may be eligible for AAP and APRP continuing education credits.

SPEAK annual subscription rates are $595 for Nacha members and $695 for nonmembers. Professionals who use code SPEAK21 by Jan. 31, 2021, will save $50 off the introductory subscription rate. For more information on SPEAK or to subscribe, visit www.nacha.org/speak. To learn more about Nacha's entire slate of educational offerings, visit www.nacha.org/content/education.

