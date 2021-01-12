Nacha Named One of the Best Places to Work in Virginia for the Third Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha was once again named as one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.

"Nacha staff are problem solvers and consensus builders who enable payments to securely reach virtually every American," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "Receiving the Best Places to Work in Virginia recognition for three consecutive years is an honor and testament to our most valued asset, Nacha employees."

Larimer continued, "Nacha staff evolved and adapted during the coronavirus pandemic and were instrumental in not only facilitating more than 120 million Economic Impact Payments to U.S. citizens (as part of the CARES Act), but also successfully transitioning two major in-person events into virtual ones."

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 24 billion ACH payments were made in 2019, valued at nearly $56 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation and advisory services.

