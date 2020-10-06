Nacha Names Jeanette Hait Blanco as General Counsel

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha recently named Jeanette Hait Blanco to the position of General Counsel. Prior to her promotion, Ms. Blanco served as Nacha's Associate General Counsel – Network, where she provided legal support relating to the Nacha Operating Rules and for Nacha's activities in the areas of electronic commerce and payments. Before joining Nacha, Ms. Blanco was Senior Regulatory Counsel at Pay Pal Inc., where she was responsible for providing legal guidance concerning laws and regulations governing its products, and Associate General Counsel at Bank of America, where she provided legal support for Payments Operations, and Consumer and Small Business Banking.

"Jeanette is a talented and experienced consumer regulations and payments attorney," said Nacha President and CEO Jane Larimer. "Jeanette's distinguished track record in managing complex legal matters makes her the right person to lead the legal oversight of the ACH Network and the Nacha organization."

Larimer continued, "Jeanette joins and rounds out the Nacha Executive Management team."

Nacha Executive Management Team

Jane Larimer , President and CEO

, President and CEO Jeanette Hait Blanco , General Counsel

, General Counsel Victoria Day , Chief Communications Officer

, Chief Communications Officer Nick Hamadé, Chief Technology Officer

Michael Herd , Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration

, Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration Scott Lang , AAP, Chief of Staff

, AAP, Chief of Staff Pamela Moore , Senior Vice President, Administrative Services & Chief Financial Officer

, Senior Vice President, Administrative Services & Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Prebish , AAP and CTP, Senior Director & Group Manager, Association Services

, AAP and CTP, Senior Director & Group Manager, Association Services George Throckmorton , Managing Director, Strategic Initiatives & Network Development

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2019, 24.7 billion payments and nearly $56 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact: Heather McElrath

Nacha

703-561-3923

[email protected]

SOURCE Nacha

Related Links

http://www.nacha.org

