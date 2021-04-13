Nacha Partners With Fintech Meetup To Offer Exclusive Benefits To Members Participating In Fintech Spring Meetup Event

HERNDON, Va. and NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha, which governs the thriving ACH Network, and Fintech Meetup, the newest event from fintech and events industry pioneer Anil D. Aggarwal, are partnering on Fintech Spring Meetup, to be held online on June 15-17, 2021.

Nacha members and partners who register for Fintech Spring Meetup with a special Nacha code will have access to an exclusive "Nacha-Only Featured Selection List." The list allows individuals to quickly and easily schedule double opt-in meetings for meaningful and impactful networking or to share learnings and best practices.

"We're thrilled to provide our members and partners with a unique opportunity to easily connect and interact with each other online during Fintech Spring Meetup, much like they would at a user conference or a reception we'd host at an in-person event," said Scott Lang, Nacha Chief of Staff.

All Fintech Spring Meetup participants, including Nacha members and partners, can:

Reach 1,000+ fintech industry professionals: share and hear how to work together, Participate in an average of 8-12 double opt-in 15-minute meetings per participant and up to two 55-minute peer group conversations called Tabletalks, and Get up to eight post-event introductions for high priority matches that weren't scheduled as meetings.

As part of its partnership, Nacha also will host a number of Tabletalks, open to all Fintech Spring Meetup participants, on Same Day ACH and Phixius. The Same Day ACH Tabletalk will be for fintechs and enablers that want to know more about leveraging Same Day ACH, and the Phixius Tabletalk will describe Nacha's subscription-based data service platform that facilitates the trusted exchange of vendor information, as well as other pre- and post-payment information.

"Fintech Spring Meetup is unlike any other virtual event – rather than focusing on keynotes or fireside chats, we cut straight to the most valuable part of events: building connections face-to-face with other knowledgeable, influential industry professionals," said Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Fintech Meetup. "There are no speakers or sessions at Fintech Spring Meetup – just meetings and small group discussions, and we're excited to partner with Nacha to help bring its community together in this unique way."

Tickets to Fintech Spring Meetup are available at www.fintechmeetup.com . Nacha members and partners who want to participate using the Nacha code and access exclusive benefits can contact Heather McElrath, Nacha, at [email protected].

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services. For more information, visit www.nacha.org .

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is a tech-enabled events company that helps catalyze the modernization of payments, banking and financial services through community and collaboration with facilitated meetings, discussions and other interactions. Fintech Meetups are productive, easy and efficient ways to build connections online (virtually) and offline (in-person). The inaugural Fintech Meetup--called Fintech Spring Meetup--will take place online on Tuesday-Thursday, June 15-17, 2021 from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm PT (12:30 pm to 3:15 pm ET). For more information, visit www.fintechmeetup.com .

Contacts:

Heather McElrath

Nacha

[email protected]

Caroline M. Farley

Fintech Meetup

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacha-partners-with-fintech-meetup-to-offer-exclusive-benefits-to-members-participating-in-fintech-spring-meetup-event-301267496.html



SOURCE Fintech Meetup, LLC

Related Links

https://www.fintechmeetup.com

