Nacha Releases the 2020 Top 50 Financial Institution ACH Originators and Receivers
Mar 30, 2021, 08:15 ET
HERNDON, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha today released its Top 50 rankings of financial institution originators and receivers of ACH payments for 2020.
The Top 50 originating financial institutions handled ACH volume of almost 23.1 billion payments last year, an increase of nearly 8.6% over 2019. They accounted for 92.7% of total commercial payments volume on the ACH Network.
Among receiving financial institutions, the Top 50 recorded ACH payment volume of 16.4 billion. That's a nearly 11% increase from 2020, with those on the list accounting for 61.2% of total ACH Network volume, including payments received from the federal government.
"The volume increases in ACH payments in 2020 by banks and credit unions are truly remarkable given the challenges posed by the pandemic," said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration.
Additionally, Nacha reported nearly 4.3 billion "off-Network" ACH payments last year. These are primarily "on-us" ACH payments in which the originating and receiving financial institution are the same, and so are not submitted to an ACH Operator. Including these off-Network payments, 2020's total ACH payment volume was 31.1 billion, an increase of 8.1% from 2019.
Nacha's complete Top 50 of 2020 list can be found at https://www.nacha.org/sites/default/files/2021-03/2020_Nacha_Top_50_Originators_Receivers.pdf.
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.
