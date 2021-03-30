Nacha Releases the 2020 Top 50 Financial Institution ACH Originators and Receivers

Among receiving financial institutions, the Top 50 recorded ACH payment volume of 16.4 billion. That's a nearly 11% increase from 2020, with those on the list accounting for 61.2% of total ACH Network volume, including payments received from the federal government.

"The volume increases in ACH payments in 2020 by banks and credit unions are truly remarkable given the challenges posed by the pandemic," said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration.

Additionally, Nacha reported nearly 4.3 billion "off-Network" ACH payments last year. These are primarily "on-us" ACH payments in which the originating and receiving financial institution are the same, and so are not submitted to an ACH Operator. Including these off-Network payments, 2020's total ACH payment volume was 31.1 billion, an increase of 8.1% from 2019.

Nacha's complete Top 50 of 2020 list can be found at https://www.nacha.org/sites/default/files/2021-03/2020_Nacha_Top_50_Originators_Receivers.pdf.

