Nachawati Law Group Earns Tier I Recognition in 2026 Best Law Firms Rankings

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nachawati Law Group, a nationally respected law firm dedicated to mass torts, complex injury and public entity litigation, has been honored again with a Tier I ranking in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®, reflecting the firm's ongoing excellence and reputation for handling complex and high-stakes plaintiffs and public entity litigation.

Recognized for its skill, dedication and results, Nachawati Law Group continues to stand out among firms for its work on behalf of individuals and communities harmed by dangerous products, toxic exposures, and corporate negligence.

"Our firm is built around the belief that strong advocacy can make a real difference in people's lives," said founding partner Majed Nachawati. "To once again be recognized among the nation's top firms is a testament to our team's hard work and unwavering commitment to justice."

The Best Law Firms rankings are among the most respected evaluations in the legal profession. Each year, results are based on extensive client feedback, peer reviews and independent analysis of a firm's professional achievements. A Tier I designation reflects both legal excellence and consistent client satisfaction.

Nachawati Law Group's litigation practice spans the country, with attorneys representing plaintiffs in cases involving toxic chemical exposure, including glyphosate-based Roundup and Paraquat herbicides, and asbestos-contaminated talc, as well as dangerous pharmaceutical and consumer products. The firm's growing public entity practice continues to play a national leadership role in cases involving privacy and social media harm, antitrust issues, and environmental contamination affecting local governments.

Eligibility for Best Law Firms recognition requires that at least one attorney be listed in The Best Lawyers in America®. In the most recent edition, partners Majed Nachawati, John Raggio, Steven Schulte, and Gibbs Henderson were honored.

The 2026 Best Law Firms rankings are available at www.bestlawfirms.com .

Nachawati Law Group represents parties in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individuals in complex personal injury litigation. For more information, visit www.ntrial.com.

